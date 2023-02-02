ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Fire responds to 10 structure fires in 12 hours

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to multiple fires overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

AFD said in a tweet it was working a reported fire through the roof at the leasing office of the Sono Apartments, 7900 San Felipe Boulevard. Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Previously, AFD tweeted at 7 a.m. Thursday the department responded to 10 structure fires in 12 hours.

A duplex in northwest Austin was a “total loss” in one of those fires. It was caused by a downed power line.

Todd Pomroy with AFD spoke with KXAN’s Dylan McKim on the scene.

Pomroy said the fire started shortly after 4 a.m. There were no injuries, but the occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.

Pomroy said the fire was put out, but there was a live wire down in the backyard crews were still monitoring around 7:15 a.m.

He also said crews used drones to target hot spots while fighting the fire.

A house in north Austin also burned as a result of a downed power line.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y32p7_0ka7oLcE00
    House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYp4W_0ka7oLcE00
    House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyTBv_0ka7oLcE00
    House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

KXAN’s Blake DeVine went to the scene, where a house caught fire when power lines fell and sparked.

Austin Energy worked to temporarily turn the power off in the neighborhood so fire crews could safely put the flames out.

KXAN

