ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Outer Banks' John B. Reunites With [Spoiler], Kiara and JJ Get Cozy in Full Season 3 Trailer — WATCH

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOCTy_0ka7oIy300

Outer Banks ‘ John B. and friends have kept pretty busy since we last saw them. (Because, c’mon, Poguelandia wasn’t going to found itself !) But as the new Season 3 trailer can attest , soon their attention will be less focused on chilling on a deserted island and more concerned with finding gold (again) and running for their lives.

Netflix on Thursday released a full trailer for the upcoming season, all 10 episodes of which will be available to stream on Thursday, Feb. 23. And a lot happens in the two-minute preview! The Pogues wind up on a journey to the legendary city of El Dorado. John B. reunites with his presumed-dead dad, Big John. Sarah enlists the help of an unlikely ally. And… are we seeing this correctly… are Kiara and JJ about to kiss?!

Per the season’s official synopsis, the Pogues — aka John B., Kiara, Pope, Sarah, JJ and Cleo — are spending time on the desert isle they washed up on at the end of Season 2 (read a full finale recap ) when they suddenly find themselves thrust back into a treasure hunt.

“They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty,” the summary reads. “Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together.”

Press PLAY on the trailer above to see what Season 3 has in store, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired

St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...
TVLine

Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
TVLine

For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History

Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Spoilers: The Dead Damsels Learn They’ve Been Played

Days of our Lives spoilers hint the afterlife has more twists and turns than anyone could imagine. For Kate Roberts, Marlena Evans, and Kayla Johnson, things are about to get pretty wild. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. The land of the living isn’t the only place where there are...
tvinsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)

“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
soaphub.com

DAYS Spoilers Photos: Stefan O. DiMera Breaks Bad News…And Causes Chaos

DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an up-and-down day at the DiMera mansion. News spreads of Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) untimely...
SheKnows

After Delivering the Baby, Willow Codes and Is Greeted by [Spoiler] in the Light — Plus, Stella Learns Curtis May Be Trina’s Father

At the hospital, Jordan and Stella go into an office to privately talk about the genealogy tests. Stella knows Jordan was oddly interested in her own DNA test, which had a glitch, and indicated she had a relative in town. Stella asks if she’s still thinking she has a secret love child in Port Charles. Suddenly Stella realizes Jordan suspects someone else had a secret child. Jordan explains she and TJ found it odd she had a match that suddenly disappeared. Jordan explains that could only happen according to the company if the other person withdrew their DNA from the service. Stella stammers that Trina told her she deleted her account and asks if Jordan is telling her that she thinks Curtis and Portia are related.
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Night Court Recap: Dan Gets Shoved Back Into the Dating Pool — How Are You Liking the Sequel Series So Far?

Night Court‘s Dan Fielding isn’t ready to start dating again… but that won’t stop his new courtroom pals from nudging him along. In this week’s episode, we learn that Dan has been quite a magnet for the ladies since his return to night court. His latest client can’t resist groping him (“My husband’s in a coma”), and he tells Abby that another woman randomly yelled out at him: “I’d like to climb that!” He’s so besieged by sexual offers that when a woman played by sitcom great Wendie Malick approaches him, he instantly cuts her off, thinking she’s trying to hit...
TVLine

The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy