Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wake, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Wake; Warren; Wilson PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NC Areas of fog with patchy dense fog are beginning to develop over the eastern Sandhills and portions of the central/southern Coastal Plain. In the wake of light rain moving east of the area, patchy fog will be possible mainly along and east of the US-1 corridor through much of tonight. Visibility is expected to lower between 3 miles to 3/4 of a mile, with localized visibility of a 1/2 of a mile or less. If fog of 1/2 of a mile or less becomes more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 19:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Johnston, Wilson, Harnett, Wayne, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities are expected to improve toward daybreak Monday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke by NWS
