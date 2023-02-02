Effective: 2023-02-05 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Wake; Warren; Wilson PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NC Areas of fog with patchy dense fog are beginning to develop over the eastern Sandhills and portions of the central/southern Coastal Plain. In the wake of light rain moving east of the area, patchy fog will be possible mainly along and east of the US-1 corridor through much of tonight. Visibility is expected to lower between 3 miles to 3/4 of a mile, with localized visibility of a 1/2 of a mile or less. If fog of 1/2 of a mile or less becomes more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO