Pipestone, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Wrestlers win tourney by one point

For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom

Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Eagle girls rally, then hold off Huskies

The Windom Area girls’ basketball team used a 10-2 run to pull ahead of Jackson County Central Thursday night, then held off the Huskies in the final minutes. JCC led 35-31 at the half, but the game was eventually tied at 51. The lead changed hands five times, with the Eagles hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 63-57 lead they never relinquished.
WINDOM, MN
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Baltic family loses home in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
BALTIC, SD
pipestonestar.com

Heavy snow leads to roof collapse

A roughly 40 by 100-foot portion of the roof on a hog confinement barn owned by Jeff and Deb Brockberg, of rural Trosky, collapsed early in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 21. “We’re going to have to replace about 50 percent of the barn,” Brockberg said. There were...
TROSKY, MN
myklgr.com

Canby man injured in Lyon County rollover Monday

A Canby man was injured when his vehicle overturned in Lyon County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 30 Douglas Lee Hansen, age 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southeast on Highway 68. At about 5 a.m., near mile post 21, the vehicle left the road and rolled in the south ditch. Hansen was transported to the hospital in Marshall with non-life threatening injuries.
LYON COUNTY, MN

