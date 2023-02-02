Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Jackson County Pilot
Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls rally, then hold off Huskies
The Windom Area girls’ basketball team used a 10-2 run to pull ahead of Jackson County Central Thursday night, then held off the Huskies in the final minutes. JCC led 35-31 at the half, but the game was eventually tied at 51. The lead changed hands five times, with the Eagles hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 63-57 lead they never relinquished.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
pipestonestar.com
Heavy snow leads to roof collapse
A roughly 40 by 100-foot portion of the roof on a hog confinement barn owned by Jeff and Deb Brockberg, of rural Trosky, collapsed early in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 21. “We’re going to have to replace about 50 percent of the barn,” Brockberg said. There were...
myklgr.com
Canby man injured in Lyon County rollover Monday
A Canby man was injured when his vehicle overturned in Lyon County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 30 Douglas Lee Hansen, age 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southeast on Highway 68. At about 5 a.m., near mile post 21, the vehicle left the road and rolled in the south ditch. Hansen was transported to the hospital in Marshall with non-life threatening injuries.
