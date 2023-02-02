Read full article on original website
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best New Artist
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Leading up to the award show, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is predicting winners for different nominated categories. Here are Showbiz’s predictions for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Who is...
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Adele vs Beyonce – the rematch! Our predictions for this year’s Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards take place on Sunday 5 February, with music fans preparing for the rematch of the century: Adele vs Beyoncé.Both artists are up for Album of the Year, six years after Adele took home the top prize for her third record, 25. The win over Beyoncé’s critically adored surprise album Lemonade was highly controversial; Adele herself famously declared that Beyoncé deserved the prize during her acceptance speech.This year, the British singer is competing with her record-obliterating fourth album, 30, released in 2021. A four-star review in The Independent praised the songs as “handsomely crafted ballads about love...
Grammys 2023 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2023 Grammy Awards take place today (Sunday, February 5) in Los Angeles. Beyoncé has the most nominations this year with nine in total. Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven. A bunch of artists (including Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill) each picked up six nominations, and Jay-Z nabbed five nominations, tying him with his wife, Beyoncé, for the most nominations in Grammys history, as each Carter has now been nominated 88 times.
How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings handing out 29 awards into a daylong feast of music. This Sunday’s 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie. They’ll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. But most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live at www.live.grammy.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.
Beyoncé Wins Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Plastic Off the Sofa.” The musician beat out Adam Blackstone (“’Round Midnight”), Babyface (“Keeps on Fallin’”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), and Snoh Aalegra (“Do 4 Love”) to win the award.
Bowen Yang didn’t break first, but he was the cast member least able to handle the cascade of giggles that caused yesterday’s final Saturday Night Live sketch of the night to lose total control. Partway through “Lisa from Temecula,” a bit about a woman named Lisa (played by Ego Nwodim) aggressively carving up her “extra-extra-well-done” steak, Yang cracked up, throwing down his prop fork. The host, Pedro Pascal, was already chortling through his lines, as were Nwodim, Devon Walker, and Punkie Johnson. Pascal never finished his last sentence before the segment ended.It was the kind of sketch I replayed as...
Jay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number, “God Did.” The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time. More from VIBE.comWith Lizzo, Always Expect The UnexpectedJay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D'USSÉ Brand's Next ChapterBeyoncé Adds...
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?
Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs” at 2023 Grammys
Best New Artist nominee Muni Long has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with “Hrs & Hrs.” She was given the award over fellow nominees Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”), Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Lucky Daye (“Over”), and Mary J. Blige (“Here With Me”).
Jay-Z will perform at this year’s Grammys in star-studded rendition of ‘God Did’
Jay-Z is set to perform at this year’s Grammys as part of a star-studded rendition of ‘God Did‘. As first reported in Variety, Jay-Z will perform ‘God Did’ with DJ Khaled at the awards. The track is up for three nods on the night, including song of the year.
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
BTS at GRAMMYs: ARMYs Expect K-pop Supergroup To Finally Score Another Historic Win
BTS might set a new record at this year's 2023 Grammy Awards. The seven-member boy group from South Korea first made headlines at the GRAMMY when it earned a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for "Dynamite" in 2021. It then scored a spot in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022 for "Butter."
Best-Selling Musicians Who Have Never Won a Grammy
After two years of Covid-related disruptions, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards are the most prestigious in the music industry and recognize achievements of performers, songwriters and composers, production personnel, and others in the recorded music field. Grammy recognition and commercial success […]
Grammys Live Stream: Watch Official 2023 Premiere Ceremony
With a total of 91 awards to hand out on Sunday, the Grammys can’t afford to limit itself to a single televised event. Enter the Premiere Ceremony. Streaming live at 3:30/2:30c, the Randy Rainbow-hosted event will give out the first awards of the year. In fact, more Grammy winners will be announced during the Premiere Ceremony than during the main event, which will air live at 8 pm on CBS. The Premiere Ceremony will also feature performances from an eclectic group of artists across virtually every genre: Anoushka Shankar, Arooj Aftab, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Mintzer, Buddy Guy, Carlos Vives,...
