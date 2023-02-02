Ed Sheeran revealed he had been avoiding social media recently over some challenges happening in his personal life. The “Bad Habit” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 31 to give his fans an update on what’s been going down. “I realized I haven’t been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years,” he admitted in the clip. “Just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”

4 DAYS AGO