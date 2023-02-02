Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Colin Farrell Reveals How Long 'The Penguin' Series Will Be
Colin Ferrell has confirmed his Penguin spinoff series will have an 8 episode first season. In an interview on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast discussing The Banshees of Inrishin, the Oscar nominated actor gave some new details on Matt Reeves’ spinoff series to last year's The Batman. Speaking of...
AOL Corp
Sylvester Stallone's reality show The Family Stallone to premiere this Spring: See the promo!
Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to share a whole new side of himself. On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that the new eight-part docuseries The Family Stallone — starring the three-time Academy Award nominee, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — will premiere this spring. Additionally,...
Collider
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Can't Name Any Recent Movies in This Game Show Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought out the big guns for host Pedro Pascal and he knocked every sketch out of the park! One of the first moments we got to really see him shine was in a sketch called "The Big Hollywood Quiz" and boy was it surprisingly funny. Overall, the night had some incredible sketches and characters for Pascal to play but Robert, a man who doesn't know anything about movies made in the last five years, may be one of my favorites.
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Collider
10 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele
Ever since his outstanding directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele has been sweeping horror fans off their feet with his incredible innovative works that even got him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The filmmaker's love for horror is evident through his work, a fact that reflects in the quality of his projects.
Collider
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Collider
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
Collider
Eugenio Derbez on Why 'Radical' Was His Most Challenging Movie Yet
I was lucky enough to screen Christopher Zalla’s Radical prior to Sundance to prepare for this interview. While watching it, it was abundantly clear that Zalla, Eugenio Derbez, and the rest of the team made something special. Sure enough, Radical not only received a rave response out of its premiere screening in Park City, but it also went on to win the Festival Favorite Award.
Collider
Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked By Their 'Fresh' Score
Collider recently brought the news that a new Wallace and Gromit movie is coming from Aardman Animations. With eight films released already, they have cleverly utilized stop-motion and claymation techniques in their feature-length projects. From their early days in which they worked with Dreamworks to future collaborations with Sony Pictures,...
Collider
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
Collider
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Collider
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
Collider
Where Was 'Knock at the Cabin' Filmed?
M. Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller, Knock at the Cabin, has hit theaters, and is another twisty, high-concept piece that stars Dave Bautista alongside Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, and Kristen Cui. The filmmaker's 25th film follows the story of a small family that are seeking to escape for a weekend vacation at a small, remote cabin when they are confronted by Bautista, who leads an unsavory group of strangers that inform them that they have to make a decision to avoid a disatrous apocalypse. It is the latest project from the curve ball ending, master of twist Shyamalan who is best known for his rich, dark films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and Split.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
Collider
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
Collider
'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
Collider
'Booster Gold': Release Window, Background, and Everything We Know So Far About the DCU Series
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman. These are typically the names that come to mind when you think of the greatest heroes of the DC Universe. There are plenty of iconic figures of DC Comics to choose from as the most excellent defender of the universe, but if you were to ask one adventurer clad in gaudy, shiny armor who is the best of the best, you'd get a very clear and concise answer. If imposter syndrome became a superhero, it would be Booster Gold. On the surface, he looks like your average super-powered hero. He's got the handsome looks, the technologically advanced super-suit, and a snarky robotic companion. Overall, pretty standard stuff for a standard superhero, but the twist comes in how Booster got access to these incredible gifts.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Nabs Rare 4K UHD Release
Bring The Great War into your living room when the Oscar-nominated feature All Quiet on the Western Front makes its way onto 4K UHD on March 28, 2023. To be fair, the option to watch Edward Berger’s take on the epic war novel-turned-film at home has already been out there as it’s streaming on Netflix, but this release will bring the action even more to life in your at-home theater. And, with a total of nine Academy Award nominations that include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Cinematography, this one is a must-own for your collection.
Collider
Ranking All of Diane Warren’s Oscar-Nominated Songs
This year marks Diane Warren's 14th Oscar nomination over her decades-long career as a writer and composer. She has become recognizable not only by her stunning number of Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song but the fact that she has never won the award. While you may not be familiar with her name, she is responsible for some of the best movie songs of all time from some of history's biggest blockbusters. While she hasn't had her day in the sun quite yet, there is certainly no denying that she is a world-class songwriter. That's why this awards season, we've ranked all of her 13 Oscar-losing songs, from worst to best. What do you think, did we get it right?
Collider
Paul McCartney's Post-Beatle Life Will Be Explored in 'Man on the Run' Documentary
Paul McCartney will soon “Get Back” to the documentary genre as a new feature documentary was announced that will chronicle his post-Beatles life as one of the world’s greatest musicians. The new documentary, tentatively titled Man on the Run, will document McCartney’s life and explore the aftermath...
Comments / 0