Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Collider
'The Ritual’ Isn't Just Another Horror Survival Movie
Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual has all the makings of a great horror film. A group of friends set out for a hiking trip in Sweden after the recent loss of a friend to a tragedy - it already sounds like a disaster in waiting. While the setup may make The Ritual seem like another low-budget survival horror film, the film presents more than it offers with its chilling atmosphere, sound effects, and ability to hold tension. Directed by David Brucker and written by Joe Barton, The Ritual places its different elements artistically to provide a fascinating and terrifying, underrated horror movie. It also has something to offer all kinds of horror film fans.
Collider
10 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele
Ever since his outstanding directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele has been sweeping horror fans off their feet with his incredible innovative works that even got him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The filmmaker's love for horror is evident through his work, a fact that reflects in the quality of his projects.
Collider
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Collider
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
Collider
New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
Collider
Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked By Their 'Fresh' Score
Collider recently brought the news that a new Wallace and Gromit movie is coming from Aardman Animations. With eight films released already, they have cleverly utilized stop-motion and claymation techniques in their feature-length projects. From their early days in which they worked with Dreamworks to future collaborations with Sony Pictures,...
Collider
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Collider
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
Collider
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
Collider
Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
Collider
Mystery-of-the-Week Shows to Watch If You Like 'Poker Face'
Rian Johnson is currently in the process of adding his name to the pantheon of mystery legends. After charming audiences with his Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) movies, Knives Out and Glass Onion, the director is taking his chances on TV mysteries-of-the-week. And, boy, wasn’t that a smart choice! Currently streaming on Peacock, Johnson’s new show, Poker Face, is quickly proving itself to be worthy of the title of successor to the one and only Columbo.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
Collider
Colin Farrell Reveals How Long 'The Penguin' Series Will Be
Colin Ferrell has confirmed his Penguin spinoff series will have an 8 episode first season. In an interview on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast discussing The Banshees of Inrishin, the Oscar nominated actor gave some new details on Matt Reeves’ spinoff series to last year's The Batman. Speaking of...
Collider
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Collider
Vin Diesel Shares Concept Art for 'Riddick 4: Furya'
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for the long-awaited Riddick 4: Furya, teasing a mysterious new character. Widely recognized as Diesel's first major acting breakthrough as an action star, the character of Riddick was first introduced in the 2000 sci-fi action film Pitch Black from writer and director David Twohy (The Arrival). The first film became cult classic, leading Diesel and Twohy to come together again for 2004’s sequel The Chronicles of Riddick. The third live-action film of the franchise, Riddick, returned the titular character to the limelight nine years later in 2013. Riddick’s strong box office numbers and high DVD sales led to Diesel and Universal announcing that they were pursuing a fourth film in the franchise – even with the success of the Fast & Furious franchise taking away the incredibly well-known actor’s attention from the Riddick’s world, set 500 years in the future.
Collider
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
Collider
'The Blair Witch Project' Ending Explained: Is There Anything There?
These days, the idea of a low-budget found footage horror film doesn’t turn heads. It’s been done to death after all. From the successful Paranormal Activity movies to other franchises like V/H/S and Hell House, as well as countless other films, audiences have seen it all. Before any of these scared viewers, however, there was The Blair Witch Project in 1999, a movie that frightened people by not showing it all. It wasn’t the first found footage film. Most notably, there was the very controversial Cannibal Holocaust in 1980. It couldn’t match what The Blair Witch Project did though. Cannibal Holocaust relied on shock value (along with some very real animal killings) and a multitude of gory scenes. It showed you what they wanted you to be afraid of. The horror in The Blair Witch Project worked by whispering a suggestion into your ear and then letting the dark depths of your imagination do the rest of the work.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes Third Biggest IMAX Movie Ever
The momentum for Avatar: The Way of Water continues as the epic science fiction film dominates IMAX screens with an additional $5.3 million at the global box office. With the film currently in its eighth week of release, it has earned a total of $247 million worldwide from IMAX screens, signifying an audience preference to see the film on premium formats.
Collider
Ranking All of Diane Warren’s Oscar-Nominated Songs
This year marks Diane Warren's 14th Oscar nomination over her decades-long career as a writer and composer. She has become recognizable not only by her stunning number of Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song but the fact that she has never won the award. While you may not be familiar with her name, she is responsible for some of the best movie songs of all time from some of history's biggest blockbusters. While she hasn't had her day in the sun quite yet, there is certainly no denying that she is a world-class songwriter. That's why this awards season, we've ranked all of her 13 Oscar-losing songs, from worst to best. What do you think, did we get it right?
Comments / 0