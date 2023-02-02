These days, the idea of a low-budget found footage horror film doesn’t turn heads. It’s been done to death after all. From the successful Paranormal Activity movies to other franchises like V/H/S and Hell House, as well as countless other films, audiences have seen it all. Before any of these scared viewers, however, there was The Blair Witch Project in 1999, a movie that frightened people by not showing it all. It wasn’t the first found footage film. Most notably, there was the very controversial Cannibal Holocaust in 1980. It couldn’t match what The Blair Witch Project did though. Cannibal Holocaust relied on shock value (along with some very real animal killings) and a multitude of gory scenes. It showed you what they wanted you to be afraid of. The horror in The Blair Witch Project worked by whispering a suggestion into your ear and then letting the dark depths of your imagination do the rest of the work.

