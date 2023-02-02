Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WISH-TV
Hammond man faced with charges after police shooting in Munster
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say several charges have been filed for a Hammond man who rammed a stolen jeep into Munster police cars, leading them to fire their weapon. Roy Viverette, 30, is faced with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon,...
max983.net
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
Police officer charged after shooting off-duty cop in Indiana
A Police officer on the job for less than a year in St. John, Indiana has an uncertain future after being charged with a felony for shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer late last year.
fox32chicago.com
Munster police shoot at man who rammed squad cars at gas station
MUNSTER, Ind. - A man is in custody after a Munster police officer open fired on him as he rammed their cars near a gas station Wednesday evening in Northwest Indiana. Munster police officers located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 7:40 p.m. at a Mobil gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries
COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
McDonald's worker facing charges after attacking delivery driver in Indiana
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
Chase Bank in Bloomingdale on fire after crash
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A driver told investigators she thought she was hitting the brake when she hit the gas pedal and crashed into a Chase Bank Friday evening in Bloomingdale. The driver also hit a gas line at the bank in the 100 block of East Lake Street. As of Friday evening, the gas company […]
1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say
One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire, officials said.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Wrong-way driver detection system installed at Calumet Ave. Toll Road exit
The Indiana Toll Road is looking to prevent wrong-way drivers in Hammond. The Toll Road says it installed a wrong-way driver detection and alert system last month on the eastbound exit ramp to Calumet. The system uses thermal detectors and high-speed cameras. If it finds a driver going the wrong...
Cook County Sheriff's office issues warning about telephone scam
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam in which the caller impersonates a Sheriff's office employee.The caller tells the call recipients they must pay a large fine for missing court, or else they will go to jail. The caller then instructs the victim to pay the fine using a money transferring app such as Zelle or Venmo – and warns the victim not to talk to anyone about it, because there is a gag order.The name the caller uses matches the name of a real Sheriff's employee, so an Internet search may lead a victim to conclude it is all legitimate. But it is not.The Sheriff's office emphasized that it does not request payments in such a manner, nor does it accept payments via transfer apps.Anyone who thinks they might have been the victim of the scan can call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896, or the Sheriff's Police non-emergency number at (847) 635-1188.
Chase Bank goes up in flames in Bloomingdale after cars slams into building
A Chase Bank branch went up in flames in Bloomingdale last night after a car slammed into the building. Police said a woman who was pulling out of the drive-through of the bank may have inadvertently hit the gas instead of the brake.
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
WISH-TV
Jury convicts Gary man of I-465 murder after rap contest at club; trials set for 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of three suspects in a deadly December 2021 shooting on I-465 has been convicted of murder and other charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The shooting killed Miguel Emery, 28. Indiana State Police did not share his hometown. A second man was...
Former parish president accused of stealing hundreds in donations from Elmhurst church
The alleged thefts were discovered when church officials grew suspicious of missing funds.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
Comments / 0