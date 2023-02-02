Read full article on original website
New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
From 'Pearl' to 'Saint Maud,' Why Are Horror Movies Without Monsters so Terrifying?
Often in horror films, there is a tangible, visible antagonist — a demon, a creature, a cult, an axe-wielding murderer. The audience can physically see what they should be scared of. While these monsters may thrill, scare, and terrify in the moment, oftentimes they do not leave a lasting impact. Viewers will not be thinking about whether the demons from The Conjuring are in their closet, nor will they worry that clouds are really camouflaged UFOs from Nope. This is because these monsters are not real. Horror films that stay with the audience the longest have no monsters at all, just humans going through a horrific experience. These films are harder to digest because there’s no monster to pin the horror on. They’ve shown that horror isn’t always so easily tangible, and that scares people. While it’s easy to dismiss the idea that monsters exist, one cannot deny madness, illness, or authentic human cruelty. Laying these hard subjects about life bare in a film, with no metaphorical creatures to represent them, often land a more critical hit on viewers. These films are effective because they are monstrous without needing any monsters. They are just simply, reality.
Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked By Their 'Fresh' Score
Collider recently brought the news that a new Wallace and Gromit movie is coming from Aardman Animations. With eight films released already, they have cleverly utilized stop-motion and claymation techniques in their feature-length projects. From their early days in which they worked with Dreamworks to future collaborations with Sony Pictures,...
'Booster Gold': Release Window, Background, and Everything We Know So Far About the DCU Series
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman. These are typically the names that come to mind when you think of the greatest heroes of the DC Universe. There are plenty of iconic figures of DC Comics to choose from as the most excellent defender of the universe, but if you were to ask one adventurer clad in gaudy, shiny armor who is the best of the best, you'd get a very clear and concise answer. If imposter syndrome became a superhero, it would be Booster Gold. On the surface, he looks like your average super-powered hero. He's got the handsome looks, the technologically advanced super-suit, and a snarky robotic companion. Overall, pretty standard stuff for a standard superhero, but the twist comes in how Booster got access to these incredible gifts.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Nabs Rare 4K UHD Release
Bring The Great War into your living room when the Oscar-nominated feature All Quiet on the Western Front makes its way onto 4K UHD on March 28, 2023. To be fair, the option to watch Edward Berger’s take on the epic war novel-turned-film at home has already been out there as it’s streaming on Netflix, but this release will bring the action even more to life in your at-home theater. And, with a total of nine Academy Award nominations that include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Cinematography, this one is a must-own for your collection.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes Third Biggest IMAX Movie Ever
The momentum for Avatar: The Way of Water continues as the epic science fiction film dominates IMAX screens with an additional $5.3 million at the global box office. With the film currently in its eighth week of release, it has earned a total of $247 million worldwide from IMAX screens, signifying an audience preference to see the film on premium formats.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Tár' Win Big at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards
The 43rd edition of the London Critics' Circle Film Awards took place Sunday at The May Fair Hotel and the front-runners of the event were The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár. The former took home five awards and the latter three. The London Critics' Circle Awards are given by the 200 strong members of the film section of the Critics' Circle - which is the longest-standing critics' organisation in the United Kingdom.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Earns $14.2 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Director M. Night Shyamalan delivered the seventh number one debut of his career, even though his latest thriller fell short of projections. After a $5.4 million opening day (including Thursday previews), Knock at the Cabin is expected to gross $14.2 million in its first weekend at the domestic box office, becoming the first film to push holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water out of the top spot. This is around half-a-million lower than Friday estimates, and way less than the $25 million debut that the most bullish predictions were suggesting.
Jack Black's Bowser Looms Over Mushroom Kingdom in New 'The Mario Bros. Movie' Poster
There are so many amazing films to get excited about in the 2023 movie season. If you’re a gamer then there is no bigger film coming this year than The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Based on the highly successful Nintendo franchise of the same name, the Illumination and Universal Pictures' animated film releases in April. Now a new poster for Super Mario Bros. shows off the adventure’s dazzling scope and colorful epic scale.
Paul McCartney's Post-Beatle Life Will Be Explored in 'Man on the Run' Documentary
Paul McCartney will soon “Get Back” to the documentary genre as a new feature documentary was announced that will chronicle his post-Beatles life as one of the world’s greatest musicians. The new documentary, tentatively titled Man on the Run, will document McCartney’s life and explore the aftermath...
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
Vin Diesel Shares Concept Art for 'Riddick 4: Furya'
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for the long-awaited Riddick 4: Furya, teasing a mysterious new character. Widely recognized as Diesel's first major acting breakthrough as an action star, the character of Riddick was first introduced in the 2000 sci-fi action film Pitch Black from writer and director David Twohy (The Arrival). The first film became cult classic, leading Diesel and Twohy to come together again for 2004’s sequel The Chronicles of Riddick. The third live-action film of the franchise, Riddick, returned the titular character to the limelight nine years later in 2013. Riddick’s strong box office numbers and high DVD sales led to Diesel and Universal announcing that they were pursuing a fourth film in the franchise – even with the success of the Fast & Furious franchise taking away the incredibly well-known actor’s attention from the Riddick’s world, set 500 years in the future.
