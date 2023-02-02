Read full article on original website
msn.com
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Eagle-eyed gamer spots Starfield feature hiding in plain sight
It's visible for just one frame of the gameplay trailer
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Washington Examiner
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
game-news24.com
Wild Hearts will be included in Game Pass according to Microsoft Store
Wild Hearts is a game from Tecmo Koei, Omega Force and EA inspired by Monster Hunters. The project launches on the Xbox S1 | S and X, Xbox S2, and XXS. Today, it is reported that Wild Hearts will be added to the Pass. This was reported by a well-known Twitter user, Aggiornamenti Lumia, who monitors changes in the Microsoft Store. According to her, something has been changed to the Microsoft Store that suggest Wild Hearts will be part of the Game Pass subscription. The user doesn’t know if this happens right away. In case of EA’s publisher, that’s not only that the game can become part of Game Pass Ultimate subscription after a while (usually a year passes from the date of release to add projects to the subscription) it is also not possible to add games to the subscription.
Xbox exclusive CrossfireX is shutting down, offering limited refunds
Smilegate Entertainment, the developer of the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX, has announced that the game will shut down in the coming months.
Viral ‘sushi terrorism’ social media trend sparks outrage and disgust among diners
A social media trend showing individuals engaging in what has been described as “sushi terrorism” has prompted widespread outrage and concern about food safety.The controversy is centred around a number of videos that have emerged on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, in which individuals show themselves tampering with dishes at Kaitenzushi, conveyor belt sushi restaurants in Japan.In one video, which has been viewed more than 40 million times on Twitter, an individual can be seen licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle before closing the lid and returning it to his table.The customer, who appears to...
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro
Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Disney chops prices at $5,000-a-night ‘Star Wars’ hotel panned by guests
The Force is definitely not with them. Disney slashed prices at its widely-criticized, ultra-expensive “Stars Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, where some rooms have been derided as a “windowless bunker.” Billed as an immersive experience where guests can interact with characters from the “Star Wars” franchise, the 100-room hotel requires guests to book a minimum of two nights, priced at about $5,000 per couple and closer to $6,000 for a family of four. The cost of a “tricked out” suite jumps to $20,000. But early on, guests complained about the out-of-this-galaxy-priced room rates, food costs and “Star Wars” themed-extras like a private portrait session...
game-news24.com
The new trailer of the magical adventure Mika and The Witchs Mountain is planned to commemorate the start of the Kickstarter campaign
The Indie-gaming team Chibig, from Valencia, Spain announced their creation on Kickstarter for their magical adventure Mika and The Witchs Mountain. The developers have now released a new game trailer. Out of these, Chibig announced that the game is going to be released a limited-time demo at the March 2023...
From Skate 2 to Sega's best arcade game, these Xbox 360 classics will soon be gone from digital stores forever
In five days, you will never be able to get these Xbox 360 games again
Ars Technica
Donkey Kong cheating case rocked by photos of illicit joystick modification
Over the years, King of Kong star Billy Mitchell has seen his world-record Donkey Kong scores stripped, partially reinstated, and endlessly litigated, both in actual court and the court of public opinion. Through it all, Mitchell has insisted that every one of his records was set on unmodified Donkey Kong arcade hardware, despite some convincing technical evidence to the contrary.
game-news24.com
Here’s How Well PS Stores Easy Platinum Games Sell
We wrote in the short span about the easy platinum game PlayStation Store (shovelware, rather) that often plagues the storefronts and became a hot topic among players and trophy hunters. Just how good are these games? Heres an idea, courtesy of an indie developer behind such games. Easy Platinum games...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
