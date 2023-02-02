Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Jackson County Pilot
JCC girls beaten by Bluejays
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost 56-47 to Waseca Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-9 on the season. The Huskies led 7-3 and 9-5, but the Bluejays went on a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The Jays led 26-19 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-28 after the break.
Jackson County Pilot
Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 9 – 15, 2023
Sherri Lynn Franks, Blue Earth: misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. Omar Ahmad Khamis Abdallah, Blaine: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and fines $125. Julie Dawn Becker, Lincoln, Nebraska: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 71/60, fees and fines $135.
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
Southern Minnesota News
Man turns himself in for drunk driving at Brown County Jail
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
