The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO