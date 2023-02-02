Read full article on original website
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
TWO ARRESTED IN ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE CHECKS IN NEW ULM
Two people face charges of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 after New Ulm police did alcohol compliance checks in New Ulm December 28. The criminal complaint says shortly before 1 pm, two buyers entered Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos and More on south Broadway New Ulm and ordered a mango White Claw. They told the server identified as Manuel Dominguez, Jr. of Fulda that they had forgotten their IDs in their car and would go get them. Dominguez told them that it was ok and brought the two their beverages. Law enforcement provided the two with $20 and a receipt of the purchase. Later that day around 2:50 pm, one buyer entered Walmart Liquor Store in New Ulm and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. The buyer told authorities the cashier identified in the complaint as Beverly Bean of New Ulm never asked about age or ID. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both face a year in jail, a $3000 fine or both if convicted.
