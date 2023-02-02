Read full article on original website
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois
It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
Kennedy Mall | Shopping mall in Dubuque, Iowa
Kennedy Mall is a shopping mall located in Dubuque, Iowa. It is owned by the Cafaro Company. The mall's anchor stores are Edward Jones, Shoe Carnival, Planet Fitness, Vertical Jump Park, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Books-A-Million.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
10 Items Goodwill in Dubuque Will NOT Accept (LIST)
If you're anything like me, you probably have a garbage bag full of clothes in your bedroom waiting to be packed up and dropped off at the nearest Goodwill. Or you might have some items in your garage you no longer need and are planning to take to the nearest supercenter near you.
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Police looking to identify Dubuque subject
CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
Open Letter To The Iowan Who Might’ve Faked Her Cancer
This is just despicable... Iowa Teen Accused of Faking Cancer In Elaborate Scam. We shared with you the story of a young teen who is facing serious charges. Her name is Maddison Russo and she is a 19-year-old student turned social media influencer. Russo attends St. Ambrose University and for almost a YEAR she has been claiming that she has several severe forms of cancer.
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
Platteville Police Department Shares Warning
The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
