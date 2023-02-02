ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Valley woman discovered dead in house fire, husband in hospital

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A east Alabama woman is found dead and her husband is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Valley. According to Valley police chief Mike Reynolds around 2:30 Thursday morning officers along with the East Alabama Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire in the 1100 block of County Road 496.

“They found that the homeowner, Larry C. Earnest, 69, had escaped the residence through a window. EAFD-EMS treated him on the scene and then transported him to EAMC-Opelika. His status currently is unknown. Unfortunately, his wife, Jackie Earnest, 69, was unable to escape. Her body was located within the home and will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy,” said Chief Reynolds.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

