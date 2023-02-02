ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – Homeless numbers, Lesslie BBQ, Piano emergency, Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We’ve learned there are more than 200 people who do not have a place to call home. United Way of Lancaster County and LACH – which stands for the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless – holding their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Baby cow becomes class pet when mother can't care for her

Students in Rock Hill Schools' Career and Technical Education program have a unique opportunity thanks to a moving decision made by one of their teachers. Actually -- it's more of a mooooooving story, about a calf named Phoebe and a teacher named Cameron Ramsey. "A couple of weeks ago, around...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

York County homeless population at all time high

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC

