Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death.ALSO ON WJBF: Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in a vehicle. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to assist with the investigation.
This is a developing story.
