ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olar, SC

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnB2k_0ka7l5gU00

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death.

ALSO ON WJBF: Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in a vehicle. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man facing charges for multiple crimes and conspiracy

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Orangeburg man for multiple crimes. The Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler of Orangeburg. Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Saluda crash kills one

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Inmate killed at Richland jail by other inmates, sheriff says many cells don't lock

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says five inmates are responsible for attacking and killing another inmate inside the county jail last week. Lott held a news conference Friday where he gave new details in the death of 29-year-old Antonious Randolph. Randolph was found unresponsive inside a cell at the jail on January 27, six days after his arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Beaufort Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex in the 25-hundred block of Duke Street Thursday night. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
BEAUFORT, SC
WIS-TV

Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim. According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy