To trade or not trade Spurs' Josh Richardson; game preview versus Sixers | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Nate Ryan to discuss if the Spurs should trade or not trade Josh Richardson. Also, a Spurs-Sixers game preview and more. All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
