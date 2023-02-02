ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockeford, CA

YouTube Contractors Ready to Strike as Return to Office Hits Post-Pandemic High

Working from home was one of the perks of the covid-19 stay-at-home orders, and most of the corporate world was able to prove that their jobs could be done fully or mostly remote. But big tech’s push to return to work is not coming without resistance, as Axios is reporting this morning that contractors at YouTube are prepared to strike over being forced to return to the office.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.

