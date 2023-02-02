Read full article on original website
silly me
3d ago
Again kids need to be taught these days this is not a joke and consequences are hefty
WBTV
Officials responding to reported shooting at Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall. CMPD has yet to confirm...
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
wach.com
String of school threats cause chaos across the Midlands
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Chaos and uncertainty is reeking havoc in schools throughout the Midlands. In just three days 12 schools were either evacuated, placed on secure mode or switched to virtual learning due to school threats sent out via social media and emails. School officials say these threats...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
cn2.com
Clover School District & deputies work to crack down on speeding in school zones
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Less than twenty four hours after a school bus crash in Clover, the school district and law enforcement are sending a strong message to drivers. Wednesday morning the York County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a driver for driving under the influence in front of Crowders Creek Elementary School, the same area officials say a pick-up truck struck a school bus Tuesday morning.
qcnews.com
CMPD video shows arrest before man's death
W2W4: Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles among Sunday night …. The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to roll out in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up predictions for the evening. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up...
qcnews.com
Shooting dispute by Northlake Mall shoe store: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2...
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
WLTX.com
No students injured in crash involving school bus, fire engine
IRMO, S.C. — A roadway is clearing after a crash in northwestern Richland County involving a school bus and a fire engine on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District Five, the crash involved one of their buses and a fire engine. The school district said there was only one occupant in the bus aside from the driver and no injuries between them.
Doorbell camera video shows what happened before man’s death in CMPD custody
New doorbell camera video is providing more perspective about the moments before a man died while in police custody.
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
WBTV
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
wach.com
Richland County deputy fired and arrested for warrants in Fairfield County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was fired and then arrested after Sheriff Lott says he was connected to a Fairfield County investigation that started last month. 35-year-old Jason Edwards, was arrested and charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and 1 count of...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
WBTV
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
cn2.com
Clover firefighter awarded York County Firefighter of the Year
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Clover Firefighter Fred Taylor for being selected as the York County Firefighter of the Year. Taylor was presented this award at the recent Fire Chief’s Banquet.
