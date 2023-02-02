ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 1

silly me
3d ago

Again kids need to be taught these days this is not a joke and consequences are hefty

WBTV

Officials responding to reported shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall. CMPD has yet to confirm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

String of school threats cause chaos across the Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Chaos and uncertainty is reeking havoc in schools throughout the Midlands. In just three days 12 schools were either evacuated, placed on secure mode or switched to virtual learning due to school threats sent out via social media and emails. School officials say these threats...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Clover School District & deputies work to crack down on speeding in school zones

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Less than twenty four hours after a school bus crash in Clover, the school district and law enforcement are sending a strong message to drivers. Wednesday morning the York County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a driver for driving under the influence in front of Crowders Creek Elementary School, the same area officials say a pick-up truck struck a school bus Tuesday morning.
CLOVER, SC
qcnews.com

CMPD video shows arrest before man's death

W2W4: Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles among Sunday night …. The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to roll out in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up predictions for the evening. ‘We built this’: Cherokee County students wrap up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shooting dispute by Northlake Mall shoe store: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
WLTX.com

No students injured in crash involving school bus, fire engine

IRMO, S.C. — A roadway is clearing after a crash in northwestern Richland County involving a school bus and a fire engine on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District Five, the crash involved one of their buses and a fire engine. The school district said there was only one occupant in the bus aside from the driver and no injuries between them.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges

On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
CAMDEN, SC
WBTV

Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

