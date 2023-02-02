Read full article on original website
KTSA
CPS Energy: All storm related power outages have been restored
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some good news from CPS Energy regarding power outages resulting from the winter weather that impacted the region this week. The utility says that as of 8:25 P.M. Thursday, they have restored all weather related outages. During the storm’s peak, about 45,000 customers were...
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES
Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
KENS 5
Transmission line outages left thousands without power this week
Transmission lines maintained by the Lower Colorado River Authority led to outages in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Local utilities waited for repairs.
KSAT 12
Hill Country power slowly returns as crews working overtime to repair damage
FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – The lights are slowly starting to come back on across the Hill Country, but some communities weren’t so fortunate on Thursday. Some residents living in the Hill Country were without power overnight Wednesday and throughout the following day. Fair Oaks Ranch resident Charles...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
KSAT 12
Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say
BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
San Antonio highway closures persist due to arctic blast, ice
Please use an alternative route.
foxsanantonio.com
Over 33,000 CPS Energy customers still without power after freezing rain drenches area
SAN ANTONIO - As the freezing rain moves through San Antonio, it is wreaking havoc on the power lines. This has caused some early morning power outages. As of 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, over 33,000 CPS Energy customers are still without power. CPS Energy crews are working to restore power...
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
