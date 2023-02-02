ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KTSA

CPS Energy: All storm related power outages have been restored

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some good news from CPS Energy regarding power outages resulting from the winter weather that impacted the region this week. The utility says that as of 8:25 P.M. Thursday, they have restored all weather related outages. During the storm’s peak, about 45,000 customers were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES

Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County offering free brush drop off

The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

