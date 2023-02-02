ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Port St. Lucie resident dead after motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jccnb_0ka7k85C00

FORT PIERCE — A motorcycle rider who died this week after a traffic crash involving a sport utility vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Landon Simmons, according to Fort Pierce Police.

The crash happened about 9:50 a.m. Monday at South U.S. 1 and Edwards Road as Simmons rode south on a motorcycle, police stated.

Simmons, of Port St. Lucie, was publicly identified by April Lee, police spokesperson, later in the week.

Crime up, down or steady?:FDLE working on way to give you more detailed info than in past

Efforts by TCPalm Wednesday to reach family members of Simmons, who records show at one point listed an address in Lakeland, were not successful.

A Chevrolet Equinox was being driven north on South U.S. 1 and the driver tried to turn left, or west, onto Edwards Road.

The motorcycle and the Chevrolet crashed, and Simmons sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital but died.

Family remembers homicide victim:'Beautiful soul, life of the party'

The Chevrolet driver, a man, wasn’t hurt, police stated.

Lee said Thursday that police still are investigating whether the crash will result in any charges or citations.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Pedestrian struck near St. Sebastian Church on U.S. Highway 1

A pedestrian was rushed to Holmes Regional after being struck by a pickup truck near the St. Sebastian Church. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was bleeding from the head and suffered a broken rib. The crash victim was awake and talking to investigators.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian

JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man found fatally shot on Pahokee street

PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Deputies investigating fatal Jan. 25 shooting

WABASSO — Deputies are investigating a fatal Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead. The shooter told deputies he was being threatened at his home when he shot the other man in self-defense, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting stemmed from a possible ongoing domestic dispute, Indian River...
WABASSO, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Targeted shooting reported on 45th Street in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– Three people were hospitalized after a targeted shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. along 45th Street between Military Trail and Village Boulevard. West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles, told reporters that the shooting occurred following an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy