Leonardo DiCaprio Sits Next To Israeli Model, 19, On Low-Key Night Out: Photos

By Kelby Vera
 3 days ago
Image Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Leo on the go! Leonardo DiCaprio loves a good night out. So the Romeo + Juliet star, 48, was happy to do a little partying during a posh Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, get-together in LA.

Leo appeared in a social mood during the soiree, where he sat next to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani. Not seen in the mix — the actor’s lady friend Victoria Lamas, 23, or Gigi Hadid, 27, who he’s been casually dating for months.

Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at an LA party on Feb. 1. (ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

Leonardo looked like he was enjoying himself at the party, which celebrated singer Ebony Riley’s EP release. Never one to cause a scene with his style, the Titanic actor arrived in his typical after-hours outfit. He rocked a black baseball cap along with a dark outfit that included a bomber jacket, a basic black tee, and dark jeans.

At the engagement, he sat down next to Eden, a striking redhead who is repped by IT models and boasts over 195k Instagram followers. The teen fashionista looked classic, throwing her ginger locks over her shoulders while sporting a pinstripe suit along with a simple white blouse. Gold necklaces were stacked around her neck and her skin looked dewy and glowing.

It certainly seems like Leo has a type though. One of his longest-lasting relationships was with Israeli model Bar Refaeli, 37, who he dated from 2006 to 2011. She wed businessman Adi Ezra, 48, in 2015. And the star has always been linked to much younger women, with many pointing out that only one of the women he’s dated in the past decade or so has been over 25. In fact, Leo’s last girlfriend Camila Morrone had just turned 25 when they split last summer.

While the actor has been hanging out with a few people lately, insiders revealed that things are still simmering between him and Gigi. A source close to Leo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all.”

A source close to the model said that she’s fine with keeping things casual. They revealed, “Gigi knows that Leo and Victoria were out with a bunch of friends which, of course, is completely fine with her. Although this wasn’t a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people. Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other.”

Comments / 9

Kenny
2d ago

If he was an average Joe; girls would have said “ewww”!! But money and fame rule the world!

Reply
7
 

LOS ANGELES, CA
