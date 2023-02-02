ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The February 2023 snow moon in Leo will bring high drama

By Reda Wigle
February’s full snow moon in Leo peaks with full mane and unmistakable roar on February 5, 2023, at 1:27 PM EST.

Full moons are by default heightened affairs where culminations come a knocking, revelations slip into something more uncomfortable and cycles; menstrual, romantic, traumatic and otherwise get to concluding. Add to this that Leo is the sign synonymous with stubborn pride, high drama and theatrical expression and you have the recipe for a potent lunation.

Snow moon meaning

Like Leo itself, there is nothing subtle about the ‘snow moon’ moniker of February’s lunation. It applies simply, to February historically being the densest for snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere. The “Farmer’s Almanac,” reminds us that Indigenous tribes also referred to February’s full moon as the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon, indicating that food was scarce and people were wanting. The theme of scarcity is interesting to consider as Leo is by definition a hungry sign with an unmatched appetite for love and recognition. Yet, with the sun in Leo’s opposite, Aquarius, the sign of innovation, there exists the potential for us all to find new ways to get full.

Full moon in Leo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk9Qp_0ka7jouY00
February’s full moon takes place in lion hearted Leo and forms a tense square with rebel planet Uranus.
iStockphoto

The full moon in Leo will be making a rough square with wild out, chaos as conditioning planet Uranus. This aspect will affect intimate relationships most acutely. It’s a charged time where instincts are heightened and hair trigger responses trump reason and reflection. Uranus wants you to run and rebel, two modalities that aren’t typically conducive of romantic stability. Yet, the beauty of Uranus is that when channeled correctly it can lend just the right amount of detachment needed to see unexpected solutions to personal challenges, helping us kiss chaos on its fevered cheek rather than try and grab it by its unruly tail.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hgvj4_0ka7jouY00
It’s pronounced “yer-uh-nus” and its forming a chaotic square with the full moon in Leo.
Shutterstock

Add to the mix that Venus and Mars are also forming a square, AKA a lovers quarrel during this full moon creating an environment of impassioned conflict, bold confrontation and quarrelsome conversations. However, if under the shine of this moon you can stay cool of head, compassionate of heart, open of mind and experimental in approach you’ll make it through better than before. In the words of John Keats , “There is nothing stable in the world; uproar’s your only music.”

The intensity of the full moon, including potential for breakthroughs and breakdowns, will especially affect fixed signs, including Taurus , Leo , Scorpio and Aquarius . For full February predictions and astro weather, be sure to read your monthly horoscope here (link when live)

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

