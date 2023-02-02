Read full article on original website
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
You can play the 'Pebble Beach of the East' for under $100
Tuning in to watch the best players in the world tee it up this week at Pebble Beach can elicit mixed emotions. On one hand, the unrivaled seaside visuals provide a welcome escape from the grim reality of winter (at least for us stuck in the north). Yet many of us are left jealous of those fortunate enough to play the Monterey Peninsula gem, knowing the $600 green fee puts it out of our budgets.
Weather delay in Pebble Beach Pro-Am is reminder of year the tournament never got a winner
There will be much consternation and disappointment that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will need to go to a Monday finish after third-round play was suspended on Saturday due to wind gusts of more than 35 mph. But with a forecast for sunny skies on Monday, it’s highly likely they’ll finish the tournament.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
'Not yet complete': St. Andrews Links Trust responds to critics over work near Swilcan Bridge
The responses were in, and they weren’t favorable. When pictures surfaced from St. Andrews, Scotland, of work done to the path leading toward the famed Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course, golfers on social media were quick to note their displeasure with the new look. The overarching question being raised: Why?
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder toward Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
Golf Twitter is rightfully going nuts over stone 'patio' installed at St. Andrews' Swilcan Bridge
Editor’s Note: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the Royal & Ancient G.C. of St. Andrews was responsible for the changes to the area around the Swilcan Bridge. While its clubhouse overlooks the Old Course, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, nor the R&A, is responsible for any specific changes to the golf course or the other courses that are part of the St. Andrews Links Trust. Golf Digest regrets the error.
Kurt Kitayama leads, Justin Rose scores a quiet ace, Pebble takes and gives on a rainy Friday
On a day that Justin Rose aptly described as "kind of English"—as in dreary, gray, rainy—it was the Northern California guy, Kurt Kitayama, who held on for the 36-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Playing at the course from which the tournament takes its name, Kitayama...
