Schenectady, NY

Union College looking to update current mascot

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Union College might have a change in its nickname/mascot as a refresh is mentioned by the State of Union . The college feels there “could be a better alternative to “Dutchman/Dutchwomen,” that better represent the vision of Union today.”

Among a significant rebound in enrollment, a capital campaign, and two new majors, a refresh also looks to be in Union’s future. Union elaborates in a “Why are we doing this,” article that they’re always looking to build a stronger future and how they communicate Union’s distinctiveness to current and incoming students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the general public. To create an accurate and supported nickname, the college is inviting members of the Union community to help take full ownership of a future nickname that represents the Union creatively and positively. Union reports they hope to unveil the nickname before the start of the 2023-2024 academic year in September.

