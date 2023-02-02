Developed with the help of Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low recently emerged in another color combination honoring Michael Jordan’s time on the hardwood. Obvious nods to the first three Air Jordan designs are joined by lockdown straps on the vamp. Both “Wings,” Nike, and Brand Jordan logos land on the latest take of the hybrid sneaker. And while the pair’s Chicago Bulls-friendly outfit is compelling, what’s most striking is the “23” printed onto the lateral side. The non-standard design choice further immortalizes M.J.’s legacy and is a fitting touch to the lifestyle model inspired by performance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO