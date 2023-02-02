Read full article on original website
The Lone Bellow Coming to Aggie Theatre on February 2
This month acclaimed indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow will be hitting the road for the second leg of their US tour in support of their critically praised new album Love Songs for Losers (out now via Dualtone Records), and they’re headed towards a venue near you at Aggie Theatre on February 2 at 8 pm with special guests Tow’rs.
