Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail
The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
neusenews.com
Rep. Humphrey announces Golden Leaf Foundation Funds awarded to Eastern NC
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted to award funds for the following projects in the Lenoir, Jones, and Greene County areas:. $50,000 to Greene County to prepare a parcel of land for industrial development, which will create new jobs. $1,500,000 to Lenoir County to extend water and sewer infrastructure...
neusenews.com
Press conference at City Hall for the new Chief of Police.
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern Announces Public Hearing for FY 2023 CDBG Program
Notice is hereby given that the City of New Bern, Craven County, NC will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 20, 6:00 PM, prevailing time, in the Offices of the Development Services Department, Conference Room, 303 First Street, New Bern, North Carolina 28563. The Public Hearing can also be attended virtually via Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams link is the following: tinyurl.com/j4eeypy6.
Giddy Up Coffeehouse looks to warm up everyone who enters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a unique name with good coffee and side items that will have you galloping back for more. Giddy-Up Coffeehouse in Greenville, located at 1872 W. Arlington Blvd, has various coffees and cheese danishes to check out. The new coffeehouse also has a drive-thru window for people on the go. View […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release following shootout with North Carolina deputies
Jarred Javon Ford, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 10 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon after being involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense. Ford also faces attempted murder charges in state court,” stated the release.
jocoreport.com
Authorities Trying To Track Down Train Thief
ARCHER LODGE – For the second time in less than six months, thieves have stolen a trackless train and trailer in Johnston County. Xavier Parrott the owner and operator of Big Bounce Party Rentals of Clayton said the amusement ride theft has forced him to cancel several upcoming events. “I just really need it back. It’s how I make a living. It’s my business,” Mr. Parrott said Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0