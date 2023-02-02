Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB
Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
FOX Sports
What does Kyrie Irving actually want from the Nets?
On Nov. 20, Kyrie Irving returned to the court after an eight-game absence, a punishment for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts. At the time, there were questions around the NBA about whether the Brooklyn Nets could survive the circus he had created and whether Irving’s NBA career was in jeopardy.
FOX Sports
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
FOX Sports
LeBron calls Kareem's scoring record 'one of the greatest records in sports' | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night. LeBron scored 26 points and is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. After the game, LeBron talked about the magnitude of the record is, saying quote: 'I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record in baseball. It's just one of those records you just don't ever see or think it'll be broken. You end up seeing guys like Sammy and Mark McGwire start climbing and you think oh this can really happen..' Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's comments.
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes catch and pass Tom Brady as the GOAT? | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes is back in his third Super Bowl with a chance to win his second Lombardi trophy. He joined First Things First and was asked about chasing Tom Brady, saying quote: 'Any athlete wants to be the best in their position ever..I want to be, but I understand how hard it's going to be. I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible, so all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Mahomes can catch the GOAT or not.
Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. Brian Schottenheimer on... The post Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
