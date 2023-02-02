Patrick Mahomes is back in his third Super Bowl with a chance to win his second Lombardi trophy. He joined First Things First and was asked about chasing Tom Brady, saying quote: 'Any athlete wants to be the best in their position ever..I want to be, but I understand how hard it's going to be. I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible, so all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Mahomes can catch the GOAT or not.

2 DAYS AGO