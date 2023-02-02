Read full article on original website
Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island. According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and […]
Lowcountry flower shop celebrates 90 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From birthdays, holidays, weddings and more, a West Ashley flower shop has helped the Lowcountry celebrate so many special occasions for decades. Charleston Florist, located on St. Andrews Boulevard, is celebrating 90 years on Thursday. The business has been family-owned and operated since 1933. Shop owner,...
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Jobs report shows business is booming in Lowcountry, across county
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though the country saw massive layoffs from technology companies last month, the absence of layoffs from small and medium-sized local businesses mean that business is booming in the Lowcountry. Steve Stanec is getting ready to open Stones Throw Brewing Company in Goose Creek. He’s...
Grayson Cole Wins Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – After an electric night of competition for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Collision at The Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, Grayson Cole (New Riggold, Pennsylvania) delivered an unmatched performance, winning Round 1 and surging to an early event lead.
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
Lanes reopen on Ravenel Bridge after car fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a reported car fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night. The car fire closed the southbound lanes on the bridge just before 10 p.m., according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
South Carolina lawmakers consider increasing fine for ‘slowpoke’ drivers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Slower drives in South Carolina could soon see an increased fine under state law. The law, commonly known as the “slowpoke bill,” was passed in 2021. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.
National Adderall shortage impacts Lowcountry pharmacies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry pharmacist says less than 20% of the normal number of tablets that one Adderall wholesaler provides is currently in stock. This comes after months of pharmacists across the country experiencing a major shortage in Adderall. The Food and Drug Administration first declared an...
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Authorities say the southbound lanes are closed due to the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
The Citadel hosts third annual Black History Month parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third annual Black History Month parade at the Citadel is in the books. “For the school to recognize the African American contribution, the graduates, it’s huge,” Tony DeWitt, president of The Citadel African American Alumni Association, said. “And it shows us that we support the school. We support the brand.”
Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
