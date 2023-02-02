Briefs: Sen. Romanchuk supports creation of innovation hubs in Ohio

Sen. Romanchuk backs DeWine's proposed innovation hub initiative

COLUMBUS − State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) participated in a joint meeting of the Ohio General Assembly that convened for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State Address, where DeWine outlined a $150 million statewide innovation hub initiative as part of his 2023 budget.

Romanchuk, who has an extensive background in manufacturing, says he looks forward to working with the innovation hubs to help leverage and promote economic development to the 22nd District.

Recently, Ohio landed mega project investments from Intel and Honda, and now the innovation hubs will work with local economic development leaders in site prep and promotion.

An innovation hub is a collaboration by industries, government, economic development organizations and educational entities that brings together researchers, creators and innovators to nurture ideas to drive economic growth and create industry-changing products and services.

Enrollment now open for the Mid-Ohio School's programs

LEXINGTON — The countdown is on for The Mid-Ohio School’s 31st season of operation with enrollments for course dates now open. The full 2023 schedule is available at midohioschool.com, and customers can register online or by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School offers professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of wide-ranging skill. Courses are customized for inexperienced teenage drivers to learn life-saving defensive driving techniques while also offering professional racers tips for an extra edge on the competition.

The Teen Defensive Driving Program classes begin on April 1-2 while high performance driving and racing courses and performance track riding for sportbike owners start in May. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune twilight events on select late afternoons and evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars or race cars on track for some lapping.

Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest now open

COLUMBUS — As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness campaign, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) is announcing that the annual Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is open for submissions.

This contest is open to all Ohio students in first through sixth grade including individualized instruction (special education), public, private and home school classes.

Through their illustrations of Ohio severe weather events (tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding, etc.), students can demonstrate what actions they can take before, during and after severe weather events to protect themselves and others.

All poster entries must be postmarked or emailed by April 21.

To learn more about the contest, including rules and entry forms, visit weathersafety.ohio.gov.