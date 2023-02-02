Three Palo Duro Dons sign to play football with West Texas A&M

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
The day before National Signing Day, Kameron Brown Tweeted out, "Stay tuned tonight at 7..."

It took a little longer than that, but he ended up announcing where he'll be playing college football the next few years. It's the same place two of his teammates are heading in the fall. It's the same place so many local players have recently committed to.

And, it's pretty much right down the road.

Palo Duro held a ceremony for National Signing Day Wednesday morning where Brown, Parrion Ware, and Triston Moore all announced they'd be playing football for West Texas A&M University. Ware and Moore will play defensive line while Brown will play linebacker.

"I'd just like to thank God for putting me in this position and giving me the talent and support I have," Brown said. "I'd like to thank my mom, my dad and my whole family and the coaching staff, of course."

Brown held a dozen offers from various universities and for good reason. He led the Panhandle in regular season sacks with 11 to go with 55 tackles, 12 for a loss, three special teams touchdowns, two blocked field goals, 737 rushing yards on offense and 12 touchdowns. He was a true do it all player for the first Palo Duro team to make the playoffs since 2014.

He won't be alone in joining new head coach Josh Lynn in Canyon. Moore is also a touted defensive lineman who had 42 tackles and eight sacks and 10 TFL his senior season.

"I want to thank God, my family, my brothers, mom, dad and all of that," Moore said. "I want to thank the coaches, my friends and family for always pushing me to keep on doing it and not stop. I want to thank the teachers and everything. Coach (Joseph) Hawthorne and coach (Ziggy) Hood for always getting on me, even though I could beat him up."

Hood was a former star at the University of Missouri and first round NFL draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, so Moore was being facetious about that last part. He, Brown and Ware were not being facetious in their praise of his help, however, as noted by the fact that all three are playing NCAA football.

Ware also thanked Hood after he finished with 53 tackles, six sacks and 12 TFL last year. If you saw a big hit by a Dons defender during a game last year, you could usually assume it was Ware making it. Now, he'll get the opportunity to make them at the college level.

"I want to thank God, my family and the coaching staff," Ware said. "I could never make it without my dad, because he helped me through a lot. He pushed me through a lot of obstacles and so did coach Hood, too. I want to thank my teacher Ms. McGhee for helping me with my classes throughout the year, and that's it."

