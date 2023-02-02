ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PIzA_0ka7e0WK00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million.

The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls.

The winner has 18 days from the drawing — or, until July 31 — to claim the prize.

Lottery officials say no one won the top jackpot, which pushes the prize for the drawing Saturday night to $700 million as an annuity or $375.7 million in cash.

Officials say another $1 million winner was sold in Florida and a $2 million ticket was purchased in New York.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $100,000 win with lucky Powerball ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a $100,000 win by a Wayne County woman. Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Wednesday, January 25, 2023 drawing. Nunn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot

A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WRAL

Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others

RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
RALEIGH, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy