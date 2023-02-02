Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire.
North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million.
The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls.
The winner has 18 days from the drawing — or, until July 31 — to claim the prize.
Lottery officials say no one won the top jackpot, which pushes the prize for the drawing Saturday night to $700 million as an annuity or $375.7 million in cash.
Officials say another $1 million winner was sold in Florida and a $2 million ticket was purchased in New York.
