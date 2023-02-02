Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
WANE-TV
Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WANE-TV
Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
wfft.com
TRAA has about two months' worth of payroll left, will need to ask for assistance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has about two months’ worth of payroll left. Executive Director Joel Benz said at Thursday’s board meeting the next step is to ask the city of Fort Wayne and/or Allen County Commissioners for assistance. “This is just kind...
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
ballstatedailynews.com
Most meals in Delaware County’s schools are no longer free, adding an extra stress on families
When Deb Huston was growing up in Muncie, Indiana, oftentimes, someone not related to her would eat dinner and stay overnight in her family’s house. From a young age, Huston’s parents were doing what they could to help at-risk members of the community. Huston said her childhood instilled...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater Academy the place for musical curiosities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is known for its musical instruments, but also inside the facility on US 30 is the chance to become a musician, or even further your skills. Director of Sweetwater Academy Camille Hunter stopped by WANE 15 to highlight some of the programming offered....
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
westbendnews.net
Ann’s Bright Beginners Learn About Winter Animals
Ann’s Bright Beginnings preschoolers were recently visited by Anna Gurney from Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District. She brought animal pelts and talked with the children about how animals survive the long, cold winter. We learned what animals hibernate, what animals migrate and what animals stay awake and forage for food. Shown here with our hibernating bear craft we made with Miss Anna are (in back) Miss Anna, Mylann Good, Cambrie Blue, Nathan Sizemore and Lyrik Longstreth. In front are Johanna Federighi, Mauriella Bland, and Holland Witkouski.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne company hydrates Philly and KC pro football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The NFL’s big game is next Sunday and a Fort Wayne company can take at least a drop of credit for the success of both Philadelphia and Kansas City. Wheelin’ Water hydration systems are used by both teams during team practices. In...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
visitwabashcounty.com
Fort Wayne isn’t the only city with culinary talent: Meet 5 chefs making great food in Wabash County
Fort Wayne isn’t the only place in Northeast Indinan with a growing culinary scene. About an hour Southwest of the city, Wabash County has an ever-expanding roster of culinary talent worth exploring. Here are five Wabash chefs making mouthwatering local cuisines. 1. Chef Heather Chenault, Wabash Womans Clubhouse. Chenault...
wbnowqct.com
Drug Bust In SC
Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.
