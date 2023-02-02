‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer Begins The Hunt For El Dorado

Remember when Outer Banks used to be a quaint show about an abandoned kid and his buds stealing gold from a rich jerk? Well, the treasure at the center of this YA drama is about to get a whole lot bigger. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Outer Banks Season 3, which premieres on February 23. And we have two words for you: El Dorado. Yep, it looks like the fabled City of Gold is very much real, so you know John B (Chase Stokes) and the gang are on the case.

Outer Banks‘ newest trailer starts with simply the best voiceover imaginable: “From the very beginning, there was always Kooks and Pogues,” John B says. “Some people with everything, and some with nothing. That’s the way it’s always been… until now.”

10/10. No notes.

It then immediately switches gears to show JJ (Rudy Pankow) holding a copy of V.S. Naipaul’s The Loss of El Dorado. Sure, in reality, that’s a book about the history of Venezuela and Trinidad. But if the multiple idols that appear in the trailer and the unknown man growling about El Dorado are to be believed, this seemingly innocuous text is a big ole clue.

Photo: Netflix

Fittingly set to The Beach Boys’ “Sloop John B,” the rest of the trailer plays out exactly as you expect. Scenes of our heroes partying are intercut with glimpses of action-packed adventures to come. Have you been craving more jet ski action? A car versus train chase scene? Some motorcycle and plane stunts? It’s all in there, and it all looks awesome.

But the biggest twist hiding in this clip has to do with John B himself. At the end of Season 2 it was revealed that his dead dad was actually very much alive. And in this trailer, we get to see John B reuniting the Big John (Charles Halford). Not-Dead Dad even gets the last word.

“We’re on our way to El Dorado,” he says.

It’s all very exciting. But Outer Banks has a lot of ground to cover before it’s ready to uncover any mythical city. Last season ended with Sarah’s (Madelyn Cline) nefarious father Warren (Charles Esten) stranding the Pogues on a deserted island. Naturally, they immediately named said island Poguelandia. So before we get into any treasure hunting, our perpetually sweaty heroes are going to have to find their way back to civilization, preferably without Warren noticing. The stakes have never been higher, and we’ve never been more excited for February 23.