Ja has the 'holy grail': How Nike and Morant created signature Ja 1 sneakers

The shoes were spread throughout the visiting locker room inside FedExForum. Above each pair was a Grizzlies uniform set to match the colorful combinations.

Phones and cameras snapped an endless stream of photographs.

Only a couple weeks after Ja Morant debuted the original Nike Ja 1s on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies superstar was set to get his public welcome to the Nike signature show family in his home city.

A day after the Grizzlies’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day victory over the Phoenix Suns, sneaker reporters from across the country had gathered in Memphis to see what all the hype was about.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ties his shoe on the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 27, 2022, in Memphis. (Brandon Dill/AP Photo)

Both the representatives from the apparel giant and the dynamic point guard appeared to be equally giddy.

“It’s a crazy story,” said Morant, speaking on a panel in front of a crowd.

“Going through the pre-draft process, when it was time to pick which route I was going to go, the offers came through, but I told my fam and my agency that Nike was always my choice. I didn’t really care about any other brands. Obviously, I couldn’t tell nobody that, but you know that now.”

That day, Jan. 17, Nike rolled out four pairs of Ja 1s available for photographs and video that included the Ja 1 “Day 1s,” Ja 1 “Chimney,” Ja 1 “Trivia” and – extremely popular and still unworn by Morant – the Ja 1 “Scratch,” which pays tribute to the original Vancouver Grizzlies colors.

Nike will release more colorways at a later date.

“We’ve been around a lot of signature athletes, but this one feels so special,” said Ben Nethongkome, Nike’s senior designer for basketball footwear performance. “I’m willing to bet that this is going to give other signature models a run for their money.”

From the top

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, on Jan. 20. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

His dunks go instantly viral. The self-confident chatter spreads in a hurry.

From a marketing standpoint, the thrilling Morant was a no-brainer signature shoe candidate.

“He’s the most marketable guy in our league — the face of our league going forward,” said Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the owner of his own Nike signature shoe collection. “There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.”

Nike recognized that from the start.

“Listen, obviously he is electrifying,” said Scott Munson, global vice president of men’s basketball for Nike. “He represents the next generation of players. But, when we really think about how he plays and how he lives, it’s those core values that he has shown. He has this infectious joy, he has a team-first mentality, a tireless work ethic. He’s a real leader. When you put all of those things together, he is this special spark at the moment, for the (NBA), for basketball and for the city of Memphis.”

The creation and launch of the shoes were an 18-month long journey. It all started around simple conversations about which shoes Morant has enjoyed playing in since his childhood.

From there, they began analyzing film, looking at how Morant cuts and jumps to come up with a base. Then a mood board with other elements of the star’s life started to shape the initial design process.

“Ja came to the table with concepts, and we came to the table with ideas,” Nethongkome said. “He has been involved with all elements, from messaging to branding, to colorways, to materials. We even talked about how he’s a smooth guy, so we picked some smooth leathers on some of them; stuff like that to make the shoe come to life.”

But the tedious process is exhausting, especially when you’re Morant and you can’t wait for everyone to get their first look, gather reactions, and – most importantly – play in them.

“It definitely was tough for me to keep quiet,” Morant said. “But once they laid out the first pair, and I say this every time I see them now, I say, ‘Y’all did it again.’”

Ja Morant poses for a photo with Nike’s global vice president of men’s basketball Scott Munson (left), Nike’s senior designer of basketball footwear performance Ben Nethongkome (right) and actress Brittany Elaina (middle). (Drew Hill/The Daily Memphian)

The very first pair was an all-black testing sample Nethongkome called “nothing special.” It didn’t matter. Morant was over the moon.

“Obviously, first seeing them, I kind of got a little emotional,” Morant said. “I didn’t show it much. I was super excited. It was a day I had been waiting on for a long time, to finally get on the court and move and run around in them. I dunked, which everybody likes. It felt good. Working with Nike, they would always ask me for feedback. It was pretty much the same every time with me. They do such an incredible job at making sure I’m comfortable out there and bringing everything to life. That was another day where my feedback was, ‘They feel good. I love them.’ Now you see me playing in them every game and doing some incredible stuff.”

Morant didn’t want to take them off.

“Even in our meetings I sat with the shoes on,” Morant said.

“I remember that meeting,” Nethongkome added. “The meeting must have been six hours long, and Ja had the shoes on from start to finish.”

Testing, testing, testing

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, foreground, reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 16 in Memphis. (Brandon Dill/AP Photo)

Morant makes it all sound so simple, but the process was much more complicated.

“He’s downplaying, a little bit, the wear-testing. It is a rigorous process. He was challenging us,” Munson said.

In order to find the best fit and performance, Nike tested the shoes on basketball players of all levels to try to ensure players will enjoy them.

But it started with Morant.

How does Nike find a product that can handle the force of his leaping ability and the vigor of his landings? Fortunately, they’ve been there before.

“We have a really rich portfolio (of athletes) from a men’s and women’s perspective,” Munson said. “They are telling us — well, really, we are trying — to make them better by cutting fast, running longer and jumping higher. When you think about the products we are creating to do that, we are innovating around footwear, especially in signature and our GT series.”

There were three key benefits Nike targeted with the Ja 1 sneaker: Dynamic lockdown, response to the forefoot and support for landing. Here is how Nike describes each, paired with an element in the shoe:

Dynamic lockdown: The midfoot lockdown system provides a secured and snug fit allowing athletes to quickly change direction while on the court.

Responsive ride: The forefoot Nike Air Zoom bag helps give a quick, explosive sensation underfoot.

“The zoom bag in the forefoot allows him to elevate for those jaw-dropping plays and continues to invite anyone to go viral on any given night,” Nethongkome said.

Support for landing: The raised sidewall guardrail helps support takeoff and landing on two feet, combined with a raised cushioned foam collar and zonal cushioning for additional ankle support.

“What goes up, must come down,” Nethongkome said. “So we talked about giving him the support he needs when he comes down. There’s a band that wraps around the shoe, and the mid-sole has creeped up a little higher than usual.”

Morant has already become elite at pushing that message. After his viral dunk in Indiana this season, which he called the best of his career, he pointed to his feet.

“It’s the shoes,” Morant said. “It’s the Ja 1s.”

The shoes are expected to be made available for purchase beginning in April. Some of Morant’s Grizzlies teammates have already stated they are excited to wear them.

“I need a pair, for sure,” Grizzlies rookie David Roddy said on Christmas Day. “They are dope. He earned it. He’s inspired so many kids in the country and around the world.”

Global branding

Also accompanying the signature shoes is Morant’s signature logo, which is his first name highlighted by a chevron — a line or stripe in the shape of a V or an inverted V — underneath the letters.

“That was another process we had to go through with me and Nike,” Morant said. “I had a big part in choosing the logo. Obviously they gave me a lot of options, but this one felt more ‘me.’ It means a lot to me, and it’s the one we agreed on and we chose. I hope everybody likes it, because I love it.”

It was clear from the start that a unique name such as Ja, as opposed to initials, would be the right fit.

“(The name) sitting over the chevron shape kind of speaks to his verticality and how sharp and quick he is on the court,” Nethongkome said. “We also thought it represented how he overcomes obstacles. Sitting above the chevron speaks to that as well.”

Ja Morant speaks on a panel with Nike’s global vice president of men’s basketball Scott Munson (left), and Nike’s senior designer of basketball footwear performance Ben Nethongkome (right). (Drew Hill/The Daily Memphian)

Morant has gifted several pairs of his Ja 1 signature sneakers to Grizzlies fans after games this season. The gestures have moved some of the recipients to tears while also creating even more viral moments that bring attention to the shoes.

His exponential growth in popularity throughout the world is another reason for Nike to be excited about the shoe’s future.

“That’s where I get really excited, and the team working on his brand and his business,” Munson said. “If you’re going to grow the game, you want to be relevant and inspire kids in the biggest market in the world. And that’s the United States, and it’s greater China. We know that Ja wants to build his brand in China, so we see that as a huge opportunity to grow the game. He is an ally for equity in the game, and a staunch supporter of women’s and girl’s basketball. That is arguably the biggest opportunity to grow the game.

“I guess the last thing I would say: It’s the holy grail to jump higher. Kids and players everywhere want to emulate that. To be able to offer a performance solution to do that and make it accessible – for adults that’s $110 dollars, and for kids that’s $90 – we are lucky to partner with him on that. I would just say there’s an accessibility and relatability that makes him a hero, and pretty special.”

A closer look at the first four

Day One / Day One (Player exclusive)

The Ja 1 “Trivia” is inspired by the love of game night in the Morant household. The player-exclusive shoe displays questions about Ja Morant’s life. (Drew Hill/The Daily Memphian)

This design celebrates all of those who have been there since the start for Morant. Details include a handwritten note from Ja to those who have supported him from the beginning.

There is a “Day One” – note is written on the sock liner.

On the “Day One PE” – a player exclusive shoe, the note is written on the outsole of the shoe. This colorway features Ja’s own shade of blue.

“In collaboration with Ja, the designers created a signature color just for him — a light blue that speaks to the hardworking, blue-collar mentality that fuels Ja in everything he does,” Nike said in a news release.

Chimney

Ja Morant wears his shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 27, 2022, in Memphis. (Brandon Dill/AP Photo)

Morant wore these sneakers on Christmas Day. The Nike Ja 1 “Chimney” is inspired by Morant’s quote in New York City last season.

“We climb up the chimney, we ain’t ducking no smoke,” he said after a win over the Knicks.

On the heel, the quote appears is in his handwriting above a chimney graphic. Other elements of the shoe are adorned with smoke-inspired print.

Trivia (Player exclusive)

The Ja 1 “Trivia” is inspired by the love of game night in the Morant household. The player-exclusive shoe displays questions about Ja Morant’s life. (Drew Hill/The Daily Memphian)

The Nike Ja 1 “Trivia PE” is a tribute to family game night in the Morant household. The design features trivia questions related to Morant’s life.

Scratch

The Ja 1 “Scratch” features classic Memphis and Vancouver Grizzlies colors and scratch marks that represent grizzly bear claws. (Drew Hill/The Daily Memphian)

The “Scratch” colors pays homage to the history of the Grizzlies. The sneaker features turquoise base with black and red accents that date back to the team’s time in Vancouver and its early days in Memphis.