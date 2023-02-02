PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...

