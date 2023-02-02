Read full article on original website
Ernest S. Geibel
He was born November 29, 1929 in Butler, the youngest son of Linus S. Geibel and Clara Waltman Geibel. Ernie was a life long member of All Saints Parish, St. Peters Roman Catholic Church in Butler. Ernie was born in Bonnie Brook, Summit Township, Butler County at the Geibel family...
Brian M. Payment Jr.
Brian M. Payment Jr., 33 of Butler, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. He was born in Butler on May 19th, 1989 to Brian Payment Sr. and Wanda (Van Horn) Mortimer. Brian was a graduate of Butler High School and worked as a specialty machinist for numerous years. Most recently he worked for U.S. Liner Company and Spencer Geibel Funeral Home. Brian enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Penguins, going to shows and concerts, going to car shows with his dad and grandma, tie-dying shirts, hiking and outdoor activities, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Brian was a sweet, loved and charismatic person. He had many close friends that he cared for deeply. He spent endless hours helping people, he would have done anything for anyone. The world wept the day Brian passed away, there is now a void that only he could fill. He was loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by his parents, Wanda (Gary) Mortimer and Brian Payment Sr. He was the father of Conner Eberhardt; grandson of Joan Payment, Charles and Mary Van Horn; step-grandson of Sandy Mortimer; nephew of Robert (Tracy) Payment Jr., Kevin (Elaine Tack) Payment, Beth (Steve) Craven, Christine Lorenz, Beth (Glenn Williams) Van Horn, Karrie (Tyson) Geibel, Nicholas (Adele) Van Horn, Jeff Mortimer, Randy (Theresa) Mortimer, Tim (Colleen) Mortimer, and James Lorenz. He is also survived by his son’s mother Emma Eberhardt, numerous cousins, and a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Payment Sr., Richard and Ruth Ferguson. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 8th from 5-8 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Funeral prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Andrew J. “Sonny” Daniels
It is with great sadness we share the passing of Andrew J. “Sonny” Daniels, 68, of Butler, who died of natural causes on February 2nd, 2023. Born in Butler on May 28, 1954, “Sonny” (as he was known from a very young age) was a proud lifelong resident of the Lyndora / Highfield area and a 1972 graduate of Butler High School. He spent most of his professional career with the PennDOT District 10-0 bridge maintenance crew.
Local Library to Host Workshop with Penn State Extension
There’s still time to sign up for an upcoming workshop for those who have ever thought about running for a local school board, borough council, or a township seat. The South Butler Community Library is partnering with Penn State Extension for a program called “Toss Your Hat in the Ring” to be held Monday at 7 p.m.
No Serious Injuries Following Crash in Slippery Rock Township
One person suffered minor injuries following a one car crash that occurred last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, 21-year-old Haileigh Selfridge of Butler was traveling on Kiester Road near Harmony Road just before 1pm on Tuesday (January 31st) when she lost control of her vehicle in the slush.
Butler City Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the city of Butler. According to Butler City Police, officers responded to a shooting call on West New Castle Road just before 2:30am. Officers were then alerted by a neighbor that they heard yelling and a single gunshot.
Carol (Joanie) Holcombe
Carol (Joanie) Holcombe, 92, of Butler, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 30, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Ayda (Wallace) Gould. She was a member of Graceway Community Church of Butler. She was married to her husband, Jim...
Symphony Prepares For Next Show
The Butler County Symphony will be performing an evening of entertaining music this weekend at Butler Intermediate High School. The Saturday show is titled “Symphonic Dances” and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30. This performance will feature works from Rachmaninoff and...
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Local Students Organizing Collection for Humane Society
Students at a local school are collecting items to benefit the Butler County Humane Society. A local Brownie Girl Scout Troop is holding the collection at Mars Area Elementary School. Items being collected include: canned dog and cat food, treats, leashes, laundry detergent, garbage bags, and kitty litter. The troop...
Grove City Police Department Welcomes New Officer
The Grove City Police Department is welcoming a new officer to their force. At a meeting of the Grove City Borough Council last week, Officer Brian Ray was formally sworn in as the newest member of the department. Ray is a Grove City resident and was hired to fill a...
SRU Celebrating Black History Month
February is Black History Month and Slippery Rock University has numerous programs planned to mark the occasion. More than 20 in-person and virtual activities will begin with a movie screening of The Woman King tonight at 7 p.m. at the Smith Student Center Theater. African American Heritage Day at the...
Fire Rekindles At Harmony Warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a warehouse in Harmony twice yesterday to a battle a blaze. The first call came just after 8 a.m. for a fire at the U.S. Liner warehouse in the 200 block of Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony. When crews...
Butler City Man Charged In Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following an incident in the City of Butler earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
