Brian M. Payment Jr., 33 of Butler, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. He was born in Butler on May 19th, 1989 to Brian Payment Sr. and Wanda (Van Horn) Mortimer. Brian was a graduate of Butler High School and worked as a specialty machinist for numerous years. Most recently he worked for U.S. Liner Company and Spencer Geibel Funeral Home. Brian enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Penguins, going to shows and concerts, going to car shows with his dad and grandma, tie-dying shirts, hiking and outdoor activities, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Brian was a sweet, loved and charismatic person. He had many close friends that he cared for deeply. He spent endless hours helping people, he would have done anything for anyone. The world wept the day Brian passed away, there is now a void that only he could fill. He was loved and will be forever missed. He is survived by his parents, Wanda (Gary) Mortimer and Brian Payment Sr. He was the father of Conner Eberhardt; grandson of Joan Payment, Charles and Mary Van Horn; step-grandson of Sandy Mortimer; nephew of Robert (Tracy) Payment Jr., Kevin (Elaine Tack) Payment, Beth (Steve) Craven, Christine Lorenz, Beth (Glenn Williams) Van Horn, Karrie (Tyson) Geibel, Nicholas (Adele) Van Horn, Jeff Mortimer, Randy (Theresa) Mortimer, Tim (Colleen) Mortimer, and James Lorenz. He is also survived by his son’s mother Emma Eberhardt, numerous cousins, and a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Payment Sr., Richard and Ruth Ferguson. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 8th from 5-8 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Funeral prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.

