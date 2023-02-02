Construction work on Interstate 30 in Saline and Pulaski counties will require overnight or weekly lane closures. Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate to six lanes, and lane closures will be periodically utilized during the month of February.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO