Travelers may expect lane changes on I-30 in Saline, Pulaski counties
Construction work on Interstate 30 in Saline and Pulaski counties will require overnight or weekly lane closures. Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate to six lanes, and lane closures will be periodically utilized during the month of February.
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas counties
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases: 31....
