Tewksbury, MA

MassLive.com

Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail

A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YAHOO!

Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home

DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder

A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
LAWRENCE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dominican man, felon living in Massachusetts pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“A Dominican man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Jonathan Alcequiez-Sanchez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Woodlock scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Alcequiez-Sanchez was charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 25, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking

CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
PLAISTOW, NH
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
BROOKLINE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

