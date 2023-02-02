Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail
A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
Boston Police officers face charges in connection with $200,000 overtime scheme
A group of current and former Boston Police officers is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into overtime fraud inside the department, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole, Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, retired Sgt....
whdh.com
Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder
A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
newbedfordguide.com
Dominican man, felon living in Massachusetts pleads guilty to illegal reentry
“A Dominican man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Jonathan Alcequiez-Sanchez, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Woodlock scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Alcequiez-Sanchez was charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 25, 2022.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
newportdispatch.com
Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
After trying to flee from ICE agents in Leominster, man pleads guilty to illegal reentry after deportation
The Mexican man who led federal agents on a car chase in Leominster a year ago will serve one year in prison, after pleading guilty to a charge of illegal reentry after deportation. Eduardo Alvarez, 32, was at the wheel of car that rammed into a vehicle driven by an agent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ...
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
thisweekinworcester.com
Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
Chance Brown charged with possession of machine gun in Worcester shooting
A 21-year-old Worcester man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Main Street shooting after he was located by police with a pistol that was converted to fire automatically, police said. On Thursday around 11:24 a.m., Worcester police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Main Street in the area...
NECN
Attorney Says Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs
The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mom facing murder charges in the death of her children, claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe. Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday...
UPDATED: MetroWest Drug Task Force Busts Illegal Psilocybin Mushroom Manufacturing in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Drug Task Force busted an illegally manufacturing and distributing mushrooms in the City of Framingham. The Task force investigated “the illegal growing and distributing of Psilocybin mushrooms in the City of Framingham,” said Police on socila media this morning, February 4. “The Task...
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
