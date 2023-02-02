Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
WSYX ABC6
Zora's House breaks ground on 10k square foot project, using female led construction team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "At the end of it, this project will have been touched by a woman at every level," Zora's House Founder LC Johnson said. On Friday, Zora’s House, the only non-profit co-working and leadership incubator in Ohio built by and for women of color, broke ground at its new Weinland Park facility.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
WSYX ABC6
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
WSYX ABC6
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
WSYX ABC6
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot near Linden Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
WSYX ABC6
Attorneys representing officers suing City of Columbus announce news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Attorneys representing the 12 plaintiffs suing the City of Columbus have called a news conference for Monday, during which time they plan to "shine a light on" the actions they are alleging. Cincinnati-based Zach Gottesman and his legal team issued a statement Friday, their first...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
WSYX ABC6
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
WSYX ABC6
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
WSYX ABC6
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
WSYX ABC6
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
WSYX ABC6
9 ways to protect your heart in honor of American Heart Month
February is the month of love but its also American Heart Month! Since our hearts keep us alive we need to protect it and make sure each beat stays strong! Dr. Luca Delatore from OSU Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus to break down the areas to focus on.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Some cool days before warming up with rain
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple of cool days are ahead before we warm up with rain returning. SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool, breezy, high 48. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 30. MONDAY: AM clouds, PM sun, high 43. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, high 55. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain,...
