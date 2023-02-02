ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
Person shot near Linden Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
1 injured in officer involved shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
9 ways to protect your heart in honor of American Heart Month

February is the month of love but its also American Heart Month! Since our hearts keep us alive we need to protect it and make sure each beat stays strong! Dr. Luca Delatore from OSU Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus to break down the areas to focus on.
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Columbus Weather: Some cool days before warming up with rain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple of cool days are ahead before we warm up with rain returning. SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool, breezy, high 48. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 30. MONDAY: AM clouds, PM sun, high 43. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, high 55. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain,...
