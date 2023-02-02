ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 10 Ohio State ends three-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRS1F_0ka7WVC000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67 on Wednesday night, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid.

Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which started the season with 19 straight wins before losing three in a row.

“We needed to win a game, quite frankly,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “Now we can calm down a little bit, and hopefully, get back to who we’ve been this year.”

Thierry, who entered the game averaging 13 points, said she’s becoming better at “letting the game come to me.” She enjoys feeding off the energy of Mikesell, a transfer who reached the 1,000-point mark in a Buckeyes uniform.

“She’s an amazing player and shooter, and teams like to try to take away her game on offense,” Thierry said. “That requires some of us to step up a bit.”

Serah Williams scored 23 points and Avery LaBarbera added 17 for Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9), which has lost five of its last six games.

Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley was pleased with the Badgers’ effort, but said that there are many areas need work.

“We need to continue to clean up our turnovers,” Moseley said. “We moved the ball well and made we made some really great plays at different times. We need to put together four quarters. For our team to see that we’re competing with top-10 teams in the country is good.”

Ohio State scored 12 points off Wisconsin turnovers to take a 45-34 halftime lead. The Buckeyes finished with 24 points off Badgers’ miscues in the game.

But no lead was safe early in the second half for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes missed their first three shot attempts in the third quarter as Wisconsin used an 11-5 spurt to trim Ohio State’s lead to 50-49.

Badgers reserve Brooke Schramek capped the run with a 3-pointer. Cotie McMahon wouldn’t let the Buckeyes lose, scorign 15 of her 19 points in the second half.

GAME NOTES

OSU’s Thierry and Mikesell combined for 23 first-half points on 7 for 13 shooting. … Wisconsin committed turnovers on six straight first-quarter possessions, allowing the Buckeyes to take a 29-17 lead. … Ohio State hosts No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn’s foul shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss. Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals […]
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Kicker Announcement

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had one of the worst missed kicks of the season, failing to send the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff national title game, with a brutal miss against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes kicker faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for the missed kick. On Saturday, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February 4, 2023

Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February 4, 2023. The Spectrum: Feb. 5, 2023 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's State of the State; Ohio's Legislative Black Caucus. National Weatherperson’s Day poem. National Weatherperson's Day poem. Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History …. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History Month for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Noon forecast: Feb. 3, 2023

Overnight Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. Columbus first responders return to ice for charity …. Columbus first responders return to ice for charity game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xa6KvM. Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. OSU dental students give free care for kids on “Give …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting

Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting. Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. Shake Shack opening...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring

Westland opened in 1969. Now, the property is marked with big potholes in the parking lot, burnt out lights and signs falling off the side of the building. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wUP7W1. Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition …. Westland opened in 1969. Now, the property is marked with big potholes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023

Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History …. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History Month for Community Day. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ysa8Dc. Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, …. Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 2-4-2023

Overnight Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. Evening Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History …. Franklin Park Conservatory celebrates Black History Month for Community Day. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ysa8Dc. Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, …. Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity

The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JBwoXe. Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union …. The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark. Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy