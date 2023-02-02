‘We Will Not Be Denied!’ VP Kamala Harris Demands Action on George Floyd Act In Speech at Tyre Nichols Funeral

Read full article on original website
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral
Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job
Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
‘They’re Nuts!’ Biden TORCHES ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ In Rowdy Speech To Democrats in Philly
President Joe Biden went off on “Extreme MAGA Republicans” over their economic plans, calling them “nuts” for some of their proposals in a speech to a rowdy crowd in Philadelphia. When Vice President Kamala Harris introduced the president at the 2023 DNC Winter Meeting on Friday,...
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Trump Campaign Plots To ‘Fan Flames’ of Big Lie in Leaked Strategy Session — TWO DAYS After Election
A Trump campaign official was caught on tape telling staff that President Donald Trump’s “comms” team would continue to “fan flames” of election denial — just two days after Election Day 2020. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been...
JUST IN: President Biden Promises Action On China Spy Balloon In First On-Camera Comments
President Joe Biden made his first on-camera comments about the spy balloon from China that’s floating high above the United States, promising action. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:. Q: Thank...
‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event
Former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden got a good laugh during a Thursday event at the White House. The past president joined the current in the East Room of the White House, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, to deliver remarks recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) passed in 1993 under the Clinton administration.
WATCH: Bill Maher Hits Back At Trump For Calling Him Low-Rated Sleazebag — Gushes Over Biden Jobs News
Comic and pundit Bill Maher hit back at former President Donald Trump for calling him a low-rated “sleazebag” — and praised President Joe Biden over the recent blockbuster jobs report for good measure. Trump lashed out at Maher earlier this week, fake-tweeting in part “Bill Maher is...
Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’
A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
Mark Esper Declares On CNN He’d Shoot Down Chinese Balloon Over Montana, Shocked By Biden’s Tolerance of ‘Brazen Act’
Mark Esper gave CNN a glimpse at the potential response Donald Trump’s administration would have had to the balloon hovering in Montana airspace reportedly belonging to the Chinese government, and it sounds a tad different than the response from President Joe Biden’s White House. Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan...
WATCH: Fox Host Says Biden Won’t Shoot Down Spy Balloon Because Hunter Biden’s Laptop — Just Hours Before Balloon Shot Down
Fox & Friends Saturday co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy told her cohosts she knows why China sent a spy balloon, and why President Joe Biden wouldn’t shoot it down: because of Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which...
AOC Delivers BLISTERING Speech Against Omar’s Ouster, Slams Notepad: ‘This Is About Targeting Women of Color!’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged against Republicans ahead of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The House voted 218 to 211 in a party-line vote to oust her. Republicans have pointed to comments Omar made remarks in 2019 when she invoked an...
Trump Campaign Lawyer Thinks Congress Should Shoot Down China’s Spy Balloon Or Declare War Or Something
Trump 2024 campaign lawyer Christina Bobb had a novel idea when she suggested members of Congress order the military to take care of the China-sent spy balloon floating over Montana. Former President Donald Trump may not be back on Twitter yet, but his campaign lawyer and former Newsmax correspondent Bobb...
Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Suggests Biden Needed ‘Permission’ from China Before Shooting Down Spy Balloon
Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy doubled down on her claims that the U.S. Military didn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon faster because President Joe Biden sought “permission” from China beforehand. On Saturday, Fox & Friends fumed at the Biden administration’s inaction against the spy balloon,...
HE’S RUNNING? Biden Taunts About Midterms And Brags About Economy As Delirious DNC Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years!’
A raucous crowd of Democrats chanted and hooted as President Joe Biden taunted critics over the midterm elections and bragged about the economy and his administration’s legislative record in what sounded an awful lot like a campaign launch. When Vice President Kamala Harris introduced the president at the 2023...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Ted Cruz Says ‘Good’ Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, But ‘Xi Knows Damn Well’ Biden Wouldn’t Have Had ‘Guts’ if Montanans Hadn’t Spotted It
The Chinese spy balloon that civilians first spotted over Montana wouldn’t have been shot down under President Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday. The U.S. government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as...
