Homestead, FL

WSVN-TV

Mother concerned about son’s safety after threatening social media message exchange

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV

Police: Man who shot at Florida City officer arrested, charged

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire at a Florida City Police officer who was in a cruiser. Detectives said they took Virgilio Salgado into custody without incident on Saturday night. According to investigators, the 28-year-old suspect was driving the same vehicle...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind

MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police rescue driver after vehicle crashes into canal in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers made a daring save after a car ended up in a canal. Sunrise Police arrived to the scene at 1681 NW 60th Ave., Friday morning. Cellphone video captured the officers using their batons to break the car’s driver’s side front window to pull the driver out.
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Newly opened Loews Coral Gables invites guests to live the suite life with Valentine’s Day deal

Planning your next vacation doesn’t have to be so hard. There are so many options here in South Florida alone. The Loews Hotel just opened up a new location in Coral Gables, and they want to give you the suite-est presidential experience you’re not gonna want to miss … and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not treat yourself and your significant other to a mini-staycation?
CORAL GABLES, FL

