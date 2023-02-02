Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Mother concerned about son’s safety after threatening social media message exchange
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Tropical Elementary pre-K teacher Haley Shurack named Broward Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year. The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation. Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing. During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man who shot at Florida City officer arrested, charged
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire at a Florida City Police officer who was in a cruiser. Detectives said they took Virgilio Salgado into custody without incident on Saturday night. According to investigators, the 28-year-old suspect was driving the same vehicle...
WSVN-TV
Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
WSVN-TV
Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
WSVN-TV
14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
WSVN-TV
‘Healed and ready to go home’: South Carolina couple adopt dog found shot in face in Homestead
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found shot in the face in Homestead is making a full recovery, and now he has found an out-of-state family to call his own. His tail wagging, Brut was in a happy mood on Saturday when he met his new owner, Craig Branch, in Southwest Ranches.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 69-year-old man from Wilton Manors
(WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Monday. James Doan was last seen at around 6 p.m. when he walked away, eastward, from the 500th block of Northeast 27th Drive. Doan is approximately...
WSVN-TV
Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
WSVN-TV
Supply drive held for families displaced after Miami Gardens apartment fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring community came together to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left them homeless. Volunteers gathered at Bunche Park on Friday to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time. “We’ve got toiletries, we’ve got wheelchairs,...
WSVN-TV
68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
WSVN-TV
Police rescue driver after vehicle crashes into canal in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers made a daring save after a car ended up in a canal. Sunrise Police arrived to the scene at 1681 NW 60th Ave., Friday morning. Cellphone video captured the officers using their batons to break the car’s driver’s side front window to pull the driver out.
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
WSVN-TV
Newly opened Loews Coral Gables invites guests to live the suite life with Valentine’s Day deal
Planning your next vacation doesn’t have to be so hard. There are so many options here in South Florida alone. The Loews Hotel just opened up a new location in Coral Gables, and they want to give you the suite-est presidential experience you’re not gonna want to miss … and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not treat yourself and your significant other to a mini-staycation?
