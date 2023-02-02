ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor’s budget increases State Fair ticket and parking prices

By Andrew Donovan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7dHj_0ka7Shh000

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Admission and parking prices for the New York State Fair will double from current rates, as proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul in her State Budget released Wednesday. Currently, adult tickets cost $3. It will increase to $6. Parking has been $5, but will increase to $10 per vehicle. Rates for sponsorships, concessions and non-fair events will go up by 1.5%.

The $3 admission was considered a “special rate” by the Governor’s Office, enacted by Governor Andrew Cuomo for the 2020 Fair as a way to set records for his first 18-day event. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Fair, so the $3 rate and 18-day run were carried over to 2021. In 2022, the $3 “special rate” was honored but Governor Hochul returned the Fair to 13 days.

The Governor’s Office reminds New Yorkers the new $6 admission is less than the $10 charged in 2019 and is far less than comparable state fairs and the Erie County Fair near Buffalo.

Texas State Fair: $15 adults
Minnesota State Fair: $17 adults
Iowa State Fair: $14 adults
Big E (New England): $15 adults
Arizona State Fair: $15 adults
Washington State Fair: $14 (weekdays) & $17 (weekends)

Community Policy