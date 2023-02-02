Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
DEBATE SURROUNDS DRAG BRUNCH EVENT AT FLOYD’S LOUNGE
An upcoming event in downtown Brenham has triggered conversation about free speech and the rights of private businesses. Floyd’s Lounge is hosting a Drag Brunch on Saturday, February 18th. Drag shows involve singing and dancing with performers impersonating men or women and wearing costumes and makeup. The drink lounge’s Facebook post announcing the event has hundreds of comments both in support of and against it taking place, and the City of Brenham has received numerous calls on the matter.
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE HIGH SCHOOL
For over 75 years, Grace Lutheran School has been educating children in the Brenham and Washington County community. Through the years, they have been offering a private Christian education at the Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, Elementary, and Junior High levels. Grace Lutheran School has now announced plans to expand their educational offering...
kwhi.com
CALDWELL, CHAMPAGNE, AND CAKE WALK NEXT SATURDAY
Caldwell Main Street is presenting their 8th Annual Chocolate, Champagne, and Cake Walk. The event is next Saturday, February 11, from 10am-2pm in historic Downtown Caldwell. A $10 entry fee gets visitors a free glass for champagne tasting at participating downtown businesses. Tickets and passports can be picked up Humble...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET ON MONDAY
The Brenham School Board is holding a special meeting this coming Monday. The topic of discussion will be the school district’s performance on the 2021-2022 Texas Academic Performance Report, which is published by the Texas Education Agency. The Texas Academic Performance Reports pull together a wide range of information...
kwhi.com
RAY WEISS, ALANA WINKELMANN NAMED WASHINGTON CO. MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR
Several exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations were honored for their contributions to Washington County Thursday night during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce/Brenham Economic Development Foundation Banquet. Ray Weiss and Alana Winkelmann were honored as the 2022 Man and Woman of the Year. Weiss is a financial advisor at Thrivent,...
kwhi.com
FILING OPENS FOR WARD 3 POSITION ON BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL
Today (Friday) is the first day for candidates to file for the Brenham City Council’s special election on May 6th for the Ward 3 council seat. The position was vacated by Councilmember Atwood Kenjura upon his announcement that he would be running for mayor of Brenham. Kenjura will serve in the position until a successor is elected.
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FALL TO MONTGOMERY, HOST MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cubettes lost a rough one to Montgomery last (Thursday) night 47-24. Next up, the Cubettes are home tonight (Friday) to face Magnolia West. It is Seniors Night at the Brenham High School Gym. The opening tipoff is at 6:30pm. I’ll have the pregame beginning at 6:15pm right here on KWHI 1280AM and 101.7FM.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
kwhi.com
CUBS BEAT MONTGOMERY 53-44 FOR FIRST DISTRICT WIN
The Brenham Cubs picked up their first district win last (Thursday) night as they knocked off Montgomery 53-44 at the Brenham High School Gym. Shaun Ray led the Cubs with 19 points. Elijah Ferguson scored 12 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 10 points. The Cubs are back in action tonight...
kwhi.com
BURTON’S GANTT SIGNS WITH TRINITY UNIVERSITY
The Burton Panthers held their Signing Day this (Friday) morning. Following in the footsteps of Panther great Caleb Harmel, Delvin Gantt signed to play football with Trinity University. Gantt had a huge senior season for the Panthers. He was the District's Defensive Player of the Year, a first team All-District...
kwhi.com
CUBS TIE AND CUBETTES WIN AGAINST RUDDER
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team played Bryan Rudder to a 3-3 tie last night. Isaac Garcia had two goals for the Cubs, while Diego Torres scored the other goal. Torres and Ivan Salazar also each added an assist. The Cubs will host Lake Creek tonight at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium.
kwhi.com
#4 BLINN OUSTS DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPION TYLER FOR 20TH WIN
It’s not every day you get to take on the defending national champion. For the fourth-ranked Blinn College women’s basketball team, that day was Thursday. Not only did the Buccaneers welcome last season’s NJCAA Division I champ to the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas, they put on the type of performance in an 83-65 Region XIV victory that suggests a title of their own may not be out of the question this season.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Two people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more offences. She was also ordered to pay $2156. in restitution, perform 150 hours of community service, and serve 10 days in the Washington County Jail as a condition of probation.
kwhi.com
RESERVES LEAD BLINN TO BIG WIN OVER HOUSTON GLADIATORS
For the first time this season, Scott Schumacher emptied his bench – before the opening tip-off. Beginning and ending the game with a lineup composed of reserves, the Blinn College men’s basketball team cruised to a 126-92 non-conference victory over the Houston Gladiators on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON
A Grimes County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 40-year-old Marcus Leshun Sargent was found guilty by a Grimes County Jury on Thursday after hearing three days of testimony. On July 21, 2020, Children’s...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
Comments / 0