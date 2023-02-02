It’s not every day you get to take on the defending national champion. For the fourth-ranked Blinn College women’s basketball team, that day was Thursday. Not only did the Buccaneers welcome last season’s NJCAA Division I champ to the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas, they put on the type of performance in an 83-65 Region XIV victory that suggests a title of their own may not be out of the question this season.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO