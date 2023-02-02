Read full article on original website
Private Equity Group Makes Offer For Focus Financial
Wealth management groups, given their relatively sticky revenue streams and play on multi-trillion dollar transfers from Baby Boomers, are seen as attractive buyout targets. Focus operates in countries including the UK and Australia. US-listed Focus Financial Partners, which holds a cluster of wealth managers in a number of countries, has...
How Traditional Banks Fight Upstarts In Bricks-And-Mortar Lending
The business of lending money on property is about as basic a feature of banking as it gets, and there's been plenty of noise about how fintech "disrupters" are tying to get into the act. So how can more traditional players use technology to protect and grow business? We talk to a firm in the space.
Challenging Environment For Alternatives – Preqin
Last week in London, Preqin, the home of alternatives, discussed the global outlook for the alternative asset industry in 2023 and beyond. Despite the challenging environment, Preqin's CEO Christoph Knaack said last week that the alternatives assets industry is still growing, with global private capital assets under management set to almost double to $18.3 trillion by 2027.
Morgan Stanley Wins Full Control Of China JV
A number of foreign firms have established JVs to tap into the world’s second-largest economy. It is one of the main ways for them to do business in mainland China. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has won approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to take a full controlling stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds.
