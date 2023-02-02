Read full article on original website
Related
wealthbriefingasia.com
Private Equity Group Makes Offer For Focus Financial
Wealth management groups, given their relatively sticky revenue streams and play on multi-trillion dollar transfers from Baby Boomers, are seen as attractive buyout targets. Focus operates in countries including the UK and Australia. US-listed Focus Financial Partners, which holds a cluster of wealth managers in a number of countries, has...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Morgan Stanley Wins Full Control Of China JV
A number of foreign firms have established JVs to tap into the world’s second-largest economy. It is one of the main ways for them to do business in mainland China. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has won approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to take a full controlling stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds.
Comments / 0