Man shot multiple times in White Center

King County deputies are searching for suspects in a White Center shooting.

Police were called to the corner of Eighth Place Southwest and 97th Street Southwest, a few blocks from Southwest Roxbury Street, at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said there are believed to be three suspects.

A K-9 unit searched the area, but no suspects were found.