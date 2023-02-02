ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Center, WA

Man shot multiple times in White Center

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
King County deputies are searching for suspects in a White Center shooting.

Police were called to the corner of Eighth Place Southwest and 97th Street Southwest, a few blocks from Southwest Roxbury Street, at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said there are believed to be three suspects.

A K-9 unit searched the area, but no suspects were found.

Comments / 5

Biden on Roids
3d ago

When Seattle is the only City actively defunding the Police..You get Criminal transplants moving here in droves from all over the country because they know that they can get away with anything...Including murder..What in the WORLD! Did they think was gonna happen!

Reply
2
 

