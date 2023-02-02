ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Independent regulator would be a ‘good outcome for football fans’

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwAw8_0ka6vYjh00

Fan-led review chair Tracey Crouch says it will be “a very good outcome for football fans” if a Government White Paper confirms plans for an independent regulator.

Details of the Government’s blueprint for football have been reported by The Sun, including the creation of a regulator which would mediate on financial distribution where necessary, license clubs and vet prospective owners.

The White Paper, which was due to be published next week, is the Government’s response to the recommendations of the fan-led review, which was commissioned in the wake of the European Super League scandal in April 2021.

Conservative MP and former Sports Minister Crouch led the review team which published its recommendations to reform the English game in November 2021, and was cautiously optimistic about what had been reported on Thursday.

She told the PA news agency: “I haven’t seen the White Paper yet, but if what has been leaked is true, then it looks like the principal recommendation of a regulator underpinned by legislation will be announced and that is a very good outcome for football fans across the pyramid.”

The Sun report suggested the White Paper would empower the regulator with backstop powers to impose a financial distribution settlement on the Premier League , EFL and the Football Association if they cannot agree one between them.

The three organisations are meeting regularly to discuss the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ which includes talks on how money is distributed from the Premier League to the rest of the pyramid.

The EFL’s chairman Rick Parry has called for a 25 per cent share in all broadcast revenues for his organisation, something the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters had said would be a “disaster”.

Parry had previously said he was “not hopeful” of reaching a settlement and had called on the Government to give the regulator backstop powers.

There was no mention of a transfer levy in the Sun’s report on the blueprint. Crouch and her review panel had recommended a levy of up to 10 per cent on Premier League transfer deals to further support the pyramid, which it estimated could raise an extra £160million a year.

The Sun reported that the regulator would operate a licensing system designed to ensure clubs were being run sustainably and for the benefit of their supporters and the communities they serve.

It will do this by introducing new tests intended to more thoroughly vet owners, ensure minimum standards for fan engagement around key decisions related to a club’s cultural heritage and crucially require teams only to enter competitions approved by the regulator.

The Sun says the intention of this licensing requirement is to prevent clubs staging any repeat of April 2021, where the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ signed up as founder members of a new European Super League.

The details reported by The Sun received a ‘B-plus’ from Niall Couper, the chief executive of the football reform group Fair Game, which has long campaigned for an independent regulator and says clubs should be rewarded with greater funding for being run sustainably.

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles, who was part of the fan-led review panel, said: “Today’s reports indicate that many of our ideas are included in the White Paper – stronger tests on potential club owners, more supporter engagement, blocks on breakaway competitions like the European Super League and the establishment of an independent regulator.

“We look forward to seeing the full White Paper upon its release and, once again, we will enthusiastically and constructively engage with the consultation process to ensure that the regulator becomes as effective as possible.”

Downing Street said it hoped the plans, when they are finally published, would set out how the Premier League’s leading status could be protected while ensuring the rights of fans were respected.

“Our ambition remains to drive forward the radical reform needed to ensure football’s sustainability in the long term. The exact detail of the plan is being finalised and we’ll publish that shortly,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“What we are doing with this White Paper is seeking to strike the right balance across the board to ensure that this country continues to have and plays host to the best football teams in the world and also respects the rights of fans and ensures they are at the heart of these plans to tackle the big issues that face the game.”

Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said: “Labour strongly supports football regulation and a meaningful voice for fans. The Government has dithered and delayed taking action.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock

Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without...
The Independent

Brexit caused small boats crisis in English Channel, report finds

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is the primary factor in the crisis of small boat crossings in the English Channel, a new study has found.The decision to leave the EU without a returns agreement in place has led to the “skyrocketing” number of dangerous crossings, according to the Durham University report.Under a mechanism known as the Dublin Convention, the British government could previously ask fellow EU nations to take people back if they had passed through safe countries en route to the UK.“The government used to have a deal on returning migrants, but it ended with Brexit and no alternative was agreed,” said study author Professor...
The Independent

New Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson: I would support death penalty return

The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was handed the position, working as one of new chairman Greg Hand’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.A former Labour councillor before converting to the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest...
The Independent

Brendon McCullum doesn’t see a limit for England with Ben Stokes in charge

Brendon McCullum is happy to watch Ben Stokes “write his own scripts” as England’s captain as the pair continue to push the boundaries in Test cricket.McCullum has been a huge hit since taking over England’s red ball side last summer, overseeing nine wins from 10 matches and ushering in a new era of fearless play.As a proud Kiwi and a beloved former Black Caps captain this month’s tour of New Zealand places him firmly in the spotlight, but he is more than happy to nudge Stokes into centre stage.“With the skipper in charge, I’m not sure what’s possible for this...
The Independent

University staff and NHS physiotherapists to strike

University staff and NHS physiotherapists will strike on Thursday in the outbreak of industrial unrest continuing to sweep the country.Members of the University and College Union (UCU) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) will mount picket lines outside universities and hospitals in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions.The CSP accused the Government of being “intransigent” in refusing to discuss pay for the current financial year, which has sparked walkouts across the NHS in recent months.Up to 4,500 members of the CSP will strike at 33 trusts in England, with action planned for Wales suspended after the Welsh government made...
The Independent

Degree course applicants drop with fewer people signing up to study nursing

The number of applicants to university or college courses this year has fallen, with fewer people signing up to study nursing, Ucas figures show.A total of 596,590 people had applied to undergraduate courses at UK institutions by the January deadline – down 2.3% on the same point last year, according to data by the university admissions service.The number of applicants to nursing courses has fallen by 18.6% compared with January 2022, and applicants to education teaching courses are down 15.6%.Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said polling of students suggests that “cost of living factors” are making applicants re-evaluate their choice...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy